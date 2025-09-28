How To Pick The Best Mum Variety To Plant In Your Fall Garden

Few plants capture the essence of fall like the colorful mum (Chrysanthemum spp.). With its vibrant reds, oranges, purples, and yellows, mums signal the changing season just as much as pumpkins or falling leaves. After all, without this fuss-free plant's cheerful blooms, a fall outdoor garden or porch would feel lacking — can you imagine not including at least one mum in your outdoor decor or landscape? Yet despite mums' popularity, many homeowners don't realize that there are actually two primary types of mums: annuals that will bloom for just one season, and perennials that may never leave once you plant them in your garden.

Knowing the difference between these two main types of mums is critical for finding ones that will meet your needs. For example, if you'd like to purchase a small, compact pot of these flowering plants to add style to your porch or brighten your kitchen for a single season, annuals that will bloom just for a few weeks is an ideal choice. On the other hand, if your goal is to design a fall perennial garden that will return every year with reliable color, hardy perennial mums will be the best option. Understanding the difference between these two types and knowing how to choose the right one for your needs will help you achieve exactly the result you want — whether it's a brief burst of seasonal color or a lasting addition to your garden.