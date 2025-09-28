How To Pick The Best Mum Variety To Plant In Your Fall Garden
Few plants capture the essence of fall like the colorful mum (Chrysanthemum spp.). With its vibrant reds, oranges, purples, and yellows, mums signal the changing season just as much as pumpkins or falling leaves. After all, without this fuss-free plant's cheerful blooms, a fall outdoor garden or porch would feel lacking — can you imagine not including at least one mum in your outdoor decor or landscape? Yet despite mums' popularity, many homeowners don't realize that there are actually two primary types of mums: annuals that will bloom for just one season, and perennials that may never leave once you plant them in your garden.
Knowing the difference between these two main types of mums is critical for finding ones that will meet your needs. For example, if you'd like to purchase a small, compact pot of these flowering plants to add style to your porch or brighten your kitchen for a single season, annuals that will bloom just for a few weeks is an ideal choice. On the other hand, if your goal is to design a fall perennial garden that will return every year with reliable color, hardy perennial mums will be the best option. Understanding the difference between these two types and knowing how to choose the right one for your needs will help you achieve exactly the result you want — whether it's a brief burst of seasonal color or a lasting addition to your garden.
The best fall plants for your home or garden
First, when purchasing mums, take a close look at their tags. Their labels will tell you whether you're choosing a florist mum (also called a pot mum) or a garden mum (also known as a hardy mum). Select a florist mum if you're looking for short-term seasonal color, whether on your patio or front steps. These mums are prized for their abundant blooms and need frequent watering to look their best. However, they aren't bred to handle outdoor conditions long-term and typically won't survive once the season ends. They're also a great option if you want to tuck a burst of fall color into your landscape without committing to a permanent addition in your garden.
Garden mums, on the other hand, are much tougher. These varieties are cultivated to thrive outdoors in the cooler fall weather. Choose one that thrives in your plant hardiness zone to guarantee its yearly return, with most types suited to zones 5 through 9. You can promote its longevity by planting it before fall's frost, giving the roots time to establish themselves well before winter. (If you purchase your mum in the spring, plant it after the last frost of the season to avoid any damage from the cold.) Choose your location carefully — garden mums grow best in a spot that receives at least five hours of full sun daily, with well-draining, nutrient-rich soil — you can amend the soil with organic matter like peat moss when planting your mum.
With proper care, your perennial mum should be able to reach 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide. Knowing just a little about both varieties of this beautiful plant can make a big difference, allowing you to enjoy gorgeous autumnal color just the way you like it.