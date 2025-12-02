Is It Illegal To Have Too Many Outdoor Holiday Decorations? Here's What You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the holiday season rolls around, the spirit of the season means that outdoor holiday decorations are popping up on homes and in lawns across the country. For many, this means creatively decorating their front porch in celebrity-inspired ways. For others it may means putting up a light display that would rival an amusement park. Not everyone is a fan of these over-the-top displays; but is it illegal to have too many outdoor holiday decorations? The answer depends on where you live.

Various local ordinances, as well as state and federal laws, deal with holiday decorations and light displays. At the federal level, the regulations address the safety of holiday lights themselves, not the number of which can be used, how they can be hung, or times which they can be lit. However, a number of states — and a large number of cities and towns — have laws on the books regarding holiday light displays. The majority of these rules have to do with how and when these lights can be used and how they impact neighboring properties, not necessarily the total number of lights which can be displayed. Nonetheless, it is still a good idea to check your local and state ordinances before beginning to erect a colossal Christmas light display.

The biggest restrictions on the number and type of holiday decorations allowed in parts of the United States involve HOA rules. These rules are often much more expansive than local or state laws. They can deal with not just the volume of lights and decorations, but also the type, theme, and placement. HOA rules can also dictate the duration which they can be displayed, as well as the times they can be illuminated. Therefore, if your neighborhood has an HOA, you should seek clarification before decorating.