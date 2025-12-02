Is It Illegal To Have Too Many Outdoor Holiday Decorations? Here's What You Need To Know
As the holiday season rolls around, the spirit of the season means that outdoor holiday decorations are popping up on homes and in lawns across the country. For many, this means creatively decorating their front porch in celebrity-inspired ways. For others it may means putting up a light display that would rival an amusement park. Not everyone is a fan of these over-the-top displays; but is it illegal to have too many outdoor holiday decorations? The answer depends on where you live.
Various local ordinances, as well as state and federal laws, deal with holiday decorations and light displays. At the federal level, the regulations address the safety of holiday lights themselves, not the number of which can be used, how they can be hung, or times which they can be lit. However, a number of states — and a large number of cities and towns — have laws on the books regarding holiday light displays. The majority of these rules have to do with how and when these lights can be used and how they impact neighboring properties, not necessarily the total number of lights which can be displayed. Nonetheless, it is still a good idea to check your local and state ordinances before beginning to erect a colossal Christmas light display.
The biggest restrictions on the number and type of holiday decorations allowed in parts of the United States involve HOA rules. These rules are often much more expansive than local or state laws. They can deal with not just the volume of lights and decorations, but also the type, theme, and placement. HOA rules can also dictate the duration which they can be displayed, as well as the times they can be illuminated. Therefore, if your neighborhood has an HOA, you should seek clarification before decorating.
Follow holiday display safety and etiquette
Even if your neighborhood, town, and/or state doesn't place restrictions on how many decorations and lights you can display, there are still some practical limitations. For one, safety is a real concern. The more lights you put up and the more electrical cords you have running through your lawn, roof, and porch, the greater the risk for fire. As you begin to build your display upwards, requiring climbing ladders and working on rooftops, the risk of falling increases as well. Only use UL-certified lights: Some cheap versions found online or in discount stores pose serious fire risks. Additionally, large, inflatable lawn decorations can block the neighbors' view when backing out of their driveways or vehicles driving down the street. So, use caution when considering where to place such objects.
Etiquette also comes into play: ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight," after all, is supposed to be among competing light displays, not angry neighbors. You don't want to be the neighbor everyone secretly (or not so secretly) hates. To stay on your neighbors' good sides, it's advisable to go with the neighborhood when it comes to the amount and times decorations are lit or displayed. As you begin placing lights, consider where they will be shining relative to nearby homes. Lights shining into bedrooms, for example, can be a source of irritation. Shield or move anything that might be doing this.
Timing is also key. While you'll want your lights on during high traffic times, it's best to turn them off as the neighborhood turns in for bedtime. An easy way to make sure you are consistent is to utilize a timer such as the BN-LINK waterproof outdoor timer. Above all else, communicate and be open to communication with your neighbors regarding your holiday display.