Keep Your Tent Safe From Bears During Your Next Camping Trip. Here's How

A fear for many campers is waking up to a bear right outside their tent. Given that 4/5ths of America's 50 states are home to a population of bears, most camping destinations fall within bear territory. With that in mind, the best way to avoid that nightmare scenario is to keep them from approaching your tent and campsite in the first place. By taking a few simple precautions and avoiding mistakes that attract bears to your campsite, you can keep your tent safe from these animals during your next trip.

The first safety step is to pick a proper spot to pitch your tent. If possible, choose an open area location where you can see clearly in all directions. This also prevents bears from using foliage as cover to approach. While it is best to keep your tent some distance from vegetation, brush, or wooded areas, you certainly never want to pitch it next to berry bushes or other possible food sources for bears.

Before setting up your tent, you should also scan the area for signs of recent bear activity. Look for fresh scat, tracks, or claw marks. Other signs include fallen logs that have been torn apart or brush that has been trampled and/or matted down. Additionally, steer clear of any area that has an animal carcass present. Even if there are no signs of bear activity when you arrive, the odor of the carcass could attract them.