What To Do If You Hear A Bear Right Outside Your Tent

Camping is a great way to experience nature, but there are some experiences you probably want to skip. Waking up suddenly in the night to the sounds of an animal trundling through your campsite is both normal and terrifying, especially if you're new to camping or are in bear country. You might know what to do when bear watching, but what do you do when the bear sneaks up while you're asleep?

The most important thing to know is not to panic. It's rare for bears to attack people in tents, and most animals will wander away when their curiosity is satisfied. The noises you hear may not even be a bear, although getting out to check can be scary. Lay quietly and listen to see if you can tell where the animal is, how big it is, and what it's doing. If it's just walking around the campsite, but doesn't seem interested in your tent, try to wait it out.

If it approaches your tent, you should calmly, but loudly, announce your presence. Unless they've been habituated, bears don't want anything to do with humans. You don't want it to feel threatened, but you do want it to know there's a human nearby, and it should leave the area. People typically prefer to say some variation of "Hey! Go away, bear!" but the tone and volume are more important than the exact words. Most of the time, this is enough to dissuade an animal from investigating further.