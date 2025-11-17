What To Do If You Hear A Bear Right Outside Your Tent
Camping is a great way to experience nature, but there are some experiences you probably want to skip. Waking up suddenly in the night to the sounds of an animal trundling through your campsite is both normal and terrifying, especially if you're new to camping or are in bear country. You might know what to do when bear watching, but what do you do when the bear sneaks up while you're asleep?
The most important thing to know is not to panic. It's rare for bears to attack people in tents, and most animals will wander away when their curiosity is satisfied. The noises you hear may not even be a bear, although getting out to check can be scary. Lay quietly and listen to see if you can tell where the animal is, how big it is, and what it's doing. If it's just walking around the campsite, but doesn't seem interested in your tent, try to wait it out.
If it approaches your tent, you should calmly, but loudly, announce your presence. Unless they've been habituated, bears don't want anything to do with humans. You don't want it to feel threatened, but you do want it to know there's a human nearby, and it should leave the area. People typically prefer to say some variation of "Hey! Go away, bear!" but the tone and volume are more important than the exact words. Most of the time, this is enough to dissuade an animal from investigating further.
What to do if a bear tries to get into your tent
If the bear doesn't leave after hearing your voice and instead begins pawing at your tent, it's time to act. Keep making noise, but get louder to let the bear know it's too close. A bear that keeps trying to get into the tent may be habituated, meaning it's learned to associate humans with food. It may be able to smell food in or on your tent.
Since getting away quickly is difficult when you're in a tent, be prepared to fight. Sit up and untangle yourself from any blankets or sleeping bags. If the bear breaks through the tent, fight as hard as you can. Afterwards, you should leave the area and alert a park or campground official. Preventing a bear encounter like this is much easier than enduring one.
Practice safe cooking when in bear country, and never store items with a strong scent in your tent. If the campsite has a bear box, use it. Otherwise, hang smelly items in a tree away from your tent, at least ten feet up and five feet from the trunk. Storing your food correctly while camping makes a huge difference, as bears aren't likely to stick around if there's nothing for them to eat. Clean up thoroughly after your camping trip, and don't leave food scraps or wrappers behind.