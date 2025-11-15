Avoid Setting Up Camp Next To This Type Of Foliage To Prevent Bear Encounters

Knowing what to do if a bear attacks you while you're out hiking can save your life, but it's still better to avoid such encounters whenever possible. There are plenty of precautions you can take on the trails, but a simple step you might be missing happens when choosing your campsite. Berry bushes near your campsite might seem like an easy snack for you, but you aren't the only one who finds them appealing! You don't want to get between a hungry bear and its dinner, so it's safer to avoid these bushes altogether. Bears will fight over food, especially if they feel like the food is limited and needs to be defended from rivals. Don't let them think you're competition — avoid camping near berry bushes!

Improper food storage is one of the easiest mistakes that attract bears campers can make, but it isn't just your own food that can bring bears to your campsite. Berries are an important natural food source for bears, especially during late summer and early fall. This is when bears are trying to store up energy reserves for winter. Berries are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and sugars that make them highly valuable to bears. Even berries that we don't normally think about as being edible, such as dogwood berries, are attractive to bears. Your own food should be stored 100 yards or more from your tent, and the same rule applies to the bear's food!