Escape The Cold This Winter With A Trip To One Of These US National Parks

Spanning approximately 1,296,500 acres, the Everglades is the United States' largest subtropical wilderness — one that rarely sees temperatures drop below 53 degrees Fahrenheit, even during winter. And it's not only the temperatures that make visiting during the winter a good idea.

The park receives a great deal of rainfall each year, most of which falls between May and September. Come winter (the dry season), the climate is decidedly more dry (and mosquitoes less of a nuisance) making it not only the most logical time to visit, but also the most comfortable.

The park is home to a plethora of rare plants and animals: Botanists may be rewarded with sightings of the incredibly rare ghost orchid. The Everglades is also home to one of the rarest big cat species — the Florida panther. There are fewer than 200 of them left in the wild, so the chances of seeing one is slim. But there's still plenty to see: this National Park encompasses no fewer than three separate ecosystems, including freshwater sloughs, mangrove forests (the largest in the western hemisphere), and coastal estuaries, which means that there's plenty of biodiversity on which to feast your eyes. And did you know that the Everglades is the only place in the world where you can see both wild alligators and crocodiles?

To make the most of it, sign up for a ranger led tour or have a local guide highlight for you the park's most special features and residents. Alternatively, you could grab a pole and enjoy a spot of fishing or go cycling on one of the many trails. If you're planning to camp (which possible near the park), the park offers some absolutely breathtaking stargazing opportunities, including a dedicated Dark Sky Celebration, which takes place in February.