Add Character To Your Porch Columns With A Simple Upgrade

Installing porch column wraps is typically fairly simple, but it's important to pay attention to a few key details. Firstly, any structural elements of your porch, such as railings, should be connected directly to the column, not the wrap. You should also wear protective gear while cutting, trimming, and during installation. There may be sharp edges, and you may need to cut trimboards and molding to the right lengths, so wear work gloves and eye protection. Finally, ensure you have all the supplies you need before beginning. You'll need a saw to cut the wrap as well as weather-resistant screws or finishing nails, a drill, and the correct adhesive for the material you chose. If you aren't sure how to affix your specific wraps, check the manufacturer's website for recommendations.

Check that your trimboards are the correct height, cutting them to match your porch columns using a circular saw. Wraps often come in two pieces, with one larger piece making up three sides of the column, and the second piece forming the final side of it. Alternatively, they may consist of two L-shaped pieces that fit around the columns.

Fit the larger piece around a porch column, making any final adjustments to the size as needed. Attach the larger piece with screws, then fit the final side into place. Secure it to the rest of the wrap using the adhesive and finishing nails, then use screws to attach it to the column. Finally, attach any molding or trim to mimic bases and capitals of the columns, add decorative molding, and paint or stain as desired. Of course, if you feel like this is an outdoor renovation you shouldn't do yourself, there's no shame in contacting a professional for help.