Explore A Labyrinth Of Rock Formations At A Must-Visit Upstate New York Destination

From beautiful fall foliage bike tours to incredible but overlooked hiking trails, upstate New York offers amazing vacation destinations that let you enjoy all that nature has to offer. However, some of the most amazing sights are actually hidden underground. Travelers are always delighted when these spaces are discovered and transformed into attractions that allow people to witness, explore, and learn about the wonders of nature. One such place is Howe Caverns, located in Howes Cave, New York. If you're not afraid of an underground adventure filled with spectacular rock formations, schedule your visit to this 1.25-mile walking tour, which also includes a boat ride. While that's not a long hike, you still don't want to wear the wrong hiking shoes in this terrain.

Howe Caverns is the largest cavern in the northeast, and it's New York's second-most visited natural attraction. You'll find yourself 156 feet below the earth's surface, walking through a labyrinth of rock-lined corridors. Be sure to bring a hoodie or cardigan, as the underground temperature is 52 degrees at all times. If you're afraid of the dark, don't worry — the caves are colorfully lit in a way that ensures you see every step you take.

At Howe Caves, you'll learn all about how stalagmites and stalactites are formed, and what they are. It's a lesson in geology and petrology, combined with a history lesson on caves and how they are discovered. There's more to do underground than walk and enjoy a boat ride, as well, and there's more excitement to be had above ground.