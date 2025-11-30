The Aromatic Flower You'll Wish You Planted Next To Your Birdbath Sooner

Agastache plants thrive in well-draining soil and full sun. Unlike many other members of the mint family, giant hyssop needs quite a bit of room to grow. Plant it a few feet from your birdbath, and be sure to space the plants 3 to 6 feet apart to avoid crowding them. While this may leave a few awkward bare patches around your birdbath at first, your agastache plants will grow and fill them soon enough. It's generally hardy in USDA zones five through nine, but can be grown outside of that range with some extra care. You can plant it in a container to grow it in colder regions, or give it extra shade and water in hotter ones.

Because there are so many species, you'll find specific species of agastache that are better suited to some climates than others. For example, Agastache foeniculum is more cold hardy than other species, while Agastache neomexicana and Agastache cana are native to the Southwest, fairing better in hotter, drier climates. Aside from this, giant hyssop requires very little care, making it a fuss-free plant that's great for beginning gardeners. Regular deadheading can encourage more flowers, but be sure to leave a few so it can self-seed (not all species self-seed, and cold stratification is required for germination). It grows well in poor soil and can actually struggle if the soil is too rich, so avoid heavy fertilizer use. In no time you'll be able to see this flower bloom and attract a diverse variety of birds to your birdbath!