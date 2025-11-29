Why You Should Reconsider Trying This Popular DIY Lawn Fertilizer
Civilizations have been brewing and enjoying beer for thousands of years, and somewhere along the way, this nutrient-rich drink started being used out in the garden, too. You may have come across DIY hacks praising beer as a tool for keeping gardens slug-free, or as an ingredient in a quirky yet not-so-reliable method for growing moss. Another unexpected use? Believe it or not, beer has been lauded as a great DIY lawn fertilizer, but you should be skeptical before wasting a perfectly good adult beverage on this method.
The idea that beer can act as a natural fertilizer has been around for at least a century, and was introduced to a new generation of gardeners via social media as an easy lawn care solution. Purportedly, the beer is beneficial for your lawn because it contains phosphorus, calcium, potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and in some cases nitrogen — all of which your lawn requires to thrive. The carbon dioxide in beer is also meant to encourage photosynthesis and make your lawn green and lush. But don't pour out that six-pack just yet. Beer is not a reliable method for fertilizing your lawn, and what's worse, in addition to not working, it may actually harm your yard. Here's what to know before trying this popular gardening hack.
Alcohol and sugar are bad for your lawn
While it's true that beer does contain some trace nutrients, the amount is so minimal that they're unlikely to offer any tangible benefits. In fact, most beer is 90% to 95% water — and there are certainly cheaper ways to hydrate your lawn than IPAs and ales. Yes, beer does contain plenty of carbon dioxide that gives it that fizzy effervescence and crisp texture. But your lawn already acquires plenty of carbon dioxide from the air around it, so you aren't gaining anything by incorporating beer in the mix.
What about the negative consequences of this method? The alcohol in beer is perhaps the most damaging aspect, as it can damage your soil's microbes, and too much alcohol can kill the grass entirely. And all that sugar, which is intended to be one of the beneficial ingredients by introducing microorganisms to enrich the soil, can actually encourage insects and other pests to take up residence in your lawn and lead to an infestation. The sugar can also prevent your grass from effectively soaking up water, which can stunt growth.
Instead of beer, use fertilizers from a landscaping store, which are formulated to contain exactly what your lawn needs without any harmful mystery ingredients that could inadvertently damage your grass. Moreover, the label on each bag of fertilizer will tell you exactly how much of each nutrient you're getting. For natural fertilizers, you can use composted cow manure, grass clippings, or compost. Or for other DIY methods that actually work, try fertilizing your garden with these liquid nutrient boosters you can make at home.