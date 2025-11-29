Why You Should Reconsider Trying This Popular DIY Lawn Fertilizer

While it's true that beer does contain some trace nutrients, the amount is so minimal that they're unlikely to offer any tangible benefits. In fact, most beer is 90% to 95% water — and there are certainly cheaper ways to hydrate your lawn than IPAs and ales. Yes, beer does contain plenty of carbon dioxide that gives it that fizzy effervescence and crisp texture. But your lawn already acquires plenty of carbon dioxide from the air around it, so you aren't gaining anything by incorporating beer in the mix.

What about the negative consequences of this method? The alcohol in beer is perhaps the most damaging aspect, as it can damage your soil's microbes, and too much alcohol can kill the grass entirely. And all that sugar, which is intended to be one of the beneficial ingredients by introducing microorganisms to enrich the soil, can actually encourage insects and other pests to take up residence in your lawn and lead to an infestation. The sugar can also prevent your grass from effectively soaking up water, which can stunt growth.

Instead of beer, use fertilizers from a landscaping store, which are formulated to contain exactly what your lawn needs without any harmful mystery ingredients that could inadvertently damage your grass. Moreover, the label on each bag of fertilizer will tell you exactly how much of each nutrient you're getting. For natural fertilizers, you can use composted cow manure, grass clippings, or compost. Or for other DIY methods that actually work, try fertilizing your garden with these liquid nutrient boosters you can make at home.