How To Repurpose Your Washing Machine Drum For A DIY Fire Pit

When your old washing machine finally breaks down, instead of throwing it away you can repurpose the drum into a smokeless fire pit for your backyard. This DIY hack will be a great addition to the low-maintenance oasis in your backyard, and it can save you money if price is a key factor when you're trying to determine if a smokeless fire pit is right for your backyard. These washing machine drum fire pits are great and smokeless because all the holes on the sides of the drum allow for significantly increased airflow not only to the sides of the fire pit but to the heat source at the bottom.

The most difficult part in making your repurposed fire pit is removing the washing machine drum. This process will be different based on the type of washing machine you are using, but if you don't plan on trying to fix the machine afterwards you can be as destructive as you want. You will disassemble the machine until you expose the drum, which might require breaking several pieces and cutting several pieces. Safely break and remove all pieces and remove the drum. Once you remove the drum, remove all plastic and additional pieces that may be attached to the drum until it is bare. Clean out all dust and residue so nothing can be burned. If you don't have a washing machine to take apart, you can search for an old washing machine to repurpose at a scrap yard or use other genius tips for building a budget-friendly fireplace.