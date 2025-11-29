Are Costco's Gazebo Kits Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Say
When it comes to adding a new gazebo to your yard, you have quite a few options. First, you can opt to have one built from the ground up, either by tackling a DIY yourself or hiring a professional to handle the heavy lifting. However, there's also a third option: choosing a pre-built kit that you can assemble yourself. While you'll still need to consider many of the same factors as the other options, such as obtaining any needed permits and setting aside time to complete the project, gazebo kits can cut down on labor when adding to your yard for a low-maintenance oasis.
If that last route sounds charming, you may find yourself searching for the right gazebo kit for your needs, a search that could just lead to Costco. On the Costco website, you can find the Yardistry 12-foot x 12-foot gazebo, an online exclusive gazebo kit made with wood and aluminum. According to this product's description, it's fully paintable, although it comes with an existing stain already applied. Along with its pre-stain, the wood is also pre-cut and pre-drilled.
If you don't have the skills or supplies to build a gazebo from scratch, a gazebo kit can be a budget-friendly alternative. However, even kits can come with a significant price tag, with Costco's Yardistry gazebo kit sitting around $1,900. As a result, you want to take the time to research your purchase in advance, and reviews can be a great place to start.
Pros and potential downsides to keep in mind with Costco's gazebo kit
At the time of writing, the Yardistry gazebo kit sports a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 across more than 2000 reviews, with over 1500 5-star ratings. Assembly is required for this gazebo kit, but it received positive remarks about the building process, such as one buyer who said that "the machine-tooled wood had pre-drilled holes in every spot necessary for easy installation." Another reviewer noted that they hadn't looked fondly toward the assembly process, but overall found that "it really isn't that complicated." While a different reviewer found that the Yardistry gazebo "mostly went together easily," they did express that the instructions could "be more detailed." Username Ginger1123 shared a similar sentiment, saying: "I would give this 5 stars but the directions are horrible."
While the assembly process is something to keep in mind before adding this gazebo to your deck or patio (there's a difference), many previous buyers also discussed the overall functionality of the gazebo. One reviewer even provided an update three years after their initial purchase, stating that "It has held up well. No leaks and the stain is holding up. I have noticed a small amount of what looks like mildew on the wood but I live in a very wet climate (Portland, OR)."
One reviewer, who left a three-star rating, noted that almost all aspects of the gazebo kit earned a five-star rating: except for the assembly process. They noted that they were satisfied with the finished product, saying the gazebo is "beautiful when finished," but cautioned that "if you aren't experienced with building and assembly, this is NOT the product for you." They detailed their difficulties securing the roof, which they reported took hours to complete.
Methodology
When researching the Yardistry gazebo kit from Costco, Outdoor Guide researched the specifics of the gazebo itself to better understand the final product, from its size to its appearance. Then, to gain perspective on the full picture, we dove into the reviews, looking beyond star ratings alone to see what previous buyers thought about their experience with the gazebo kit. This allowed us to understand not only how people felt about the finished results but the building process as well.
We also wanted to see if anyone who had left positive reviews mentioned any negatives or potential downsides to keep an eye out for. Although everyone has a different purchasing experience, especially when it comes to a product that needs to be assembled on your own like a gazebo or pergola, knowing what other people experienced can be helpful.