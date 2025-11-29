Are Costco's Gazebo Kits Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Say

When it comes to adding a new gazebo to your yard, you have quite a few options. First, you can opt to have one built from the ground up, either by tackling a DIY yourself or hiring a professional to handle the heavy lifting. However, there's also a third option: choosing a pre-built kit that you can assemble yourself. While you'll still need to consider many of the same factors as the other options, such as obtaining any needed permits and setting aside time to complete the project, gazebo kits can cut down on labor when adding to your yard for a low-maintenance oasis.

If that last route sounds charming, you may find yourself searching for the right gazebo kit for your needs, a search that could just lead to Costco. On the Costco website, you can find the Yardistry 12-foot x 12-foot gazebo, an online exclusive gazebo kit made with wood and aluminum. According to this product's description, it's fully paintable, although it comes with an existing stain already applied. Along with its pre-stain, the wood is also pre-cut and pre-drilled.

If you don't have the skills or supplies to build a gazebo from scratch, a gazebo kit can be a budget-friendly alternative. However, even kits can come with a significant price tag, with Costco's Yardistry gazebo kit sitting around $1,900. As a result, you want to take the time to research your purchase in advance, and reviews can be a great place to start.