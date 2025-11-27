Why The Popular Meat Hack For Healthy Garden Soil Might Not Be Worth Trying

Gardening hacks are a dime a dozen — some of them work amazingly, and some of them you should avoid no matter how good they seem. When it comes to the meat hack for a healthy garden, there are some things you should know about before you go tossing raw meat in your garden soil, or even in your compost bin. Especially as there are some things you should never compost. While meat can be composted, it comes with some risks that you should first consider.

First, let's talk about what this hack is and how it's believed to work. Meat and animal parts are organic, so it may seem like a good idea to add things like offal, fish heads, and bones to your compost. Some Instagrammers suggest burying these meat scraps right in your garden, about 8 inches deep. The claim is that the soft waste meat of animals will break down fast and release nutrients to the soil.

It's said that these raw animal bits can add calcium, collagen, nitrogen, and more to the soil. Of course, the idea is that you're wasting less and putting fewer items in landfills. Unfortunately, unless you're a composting pro and know how to deal with raw meat in this process, you should pass on putting any raw animal scraps in your compost, and definitely not directly into the soil of your garden.