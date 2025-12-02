Walmart Is Selling An Electric Lawn Mower That Shoppers Are Obsessed With

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Having the right lawn mower for your yard can make a big difference when it comes to performance, ease of use, longevity of the mower and how easy it is to maintain. There are some crucial lawn mower features to look for whenever you are buying a new one that will help you choose the perfect lawn mower for your grass type, your budget, and your mowing needs. As of this writing, Walmart sells an electric mower that shoppers are obsessing over. The Greenworks 18-inch Corded Electric 12 Amp Push Lawn Mower is only $154 and offers a mix of durability and efficiency that is ideal for small to medium-sized yards.

This easily adjustable mower has a convenient 7-position height lever that goes from 1 and 5/8-inch up to 1 and 1/8-inch, so you can easily follow this lawn mowing rule for a luscious green yard of only cutting the top 1/3 of the grass. The 2-in-1 mowing feature gives users the choice between mulching and side discharge when they mow. The powerful 12 amp motor provides plenty of power for cutting and mulching.

The 18-inch wide cutting path is perfect for mid-sized yards, and the steel cutting deck is strong and durable. The Greenworks 18-inch electric mower stores easily thanks to the cam-lock handle. The 7-inch front wheels and nice-sized 8-inch back wheels make the mower easy to maneuver. You won't have to worry about accidental cord disconnects with the integrated cord lock feature.