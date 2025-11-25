Reviewers Say This Ryobi Backpack Blower Makes Fall Cleanup A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have a large yard dotted with trees, or your neighbors do, you're no stranger to the seasonal chore of leaf cleanup. There's only so much raking anyone can realistically do in an afternoon without getting completely exhausted...only to have more leaves piling up the next day. The answer is in the stream of air coming from a leaf blower. A leaf blower wrangles those fallen leaves on the lawn much faster than a rake can; at the very least, it'll send them in a direction you choose. If you have a large property, a backpack-style blower is the way to go, as it'll be much less arduous on the arms.

Ryobi's latest backpack-style blower, the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 850 CFM Backpack Blower Kit, comes with two 40-volt batteries that can be used with the unit simultaneously. So what makes it good? The product page states that this blower gets more than two hours of runtime on a low-speed setting. It also claims it's 83% quieter than a comparable gas-powered blower, and more powerful than a 58cc gas-powered backpack blower.

Ryobi also offers a 5-year warranty on the tool and a 3-year warranty on the battery. This blower retails for $599 at Home Depot, so based on price alone, it's a serious investment for someone with a serious amount of leaves to herd. It's highly rated by reviewers on its Home Depot product page, with 29 out of 34 users giving it 5 out of 5 stars. Cumulatively, it has a 4.8 out of 5 stars, with a single 1-star review and no 2-star reviews. It could become one of those Ryobi yard care tools you'll wish you had sooner.