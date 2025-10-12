There Are Some Good Reasons Not To Rake Your Leaves This Fall

When the leaves change color and fall to the ground, it's usually time for homeowners to start thinking about raking the lawn. You've probably always been told that you have to quickly remove all those leaves before the snow comes, or you may have heard about folks mulching the leaves in their yard. It might be better to let the leaves be, however, as there are some serious benefits to leaving them alone.

The simplest of these benefits is that it saves time out of your busy life, because you don't have to spend an hour or more raking. Aside from that, you'll have less waste to deal with. If you're raking your leaves up and bagging them for the trash or special lawn pickup days, you're not only wasting time that could be spent on something else, but you're also contributing to landfill waste. Leaves are natural, and they will decompose about six months after they fall. And while this may seem like a long time, it also means they can offer other benefits to your yard over the winter months.