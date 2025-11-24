What To Consider Before Buying Ryobi's 18V Dethatcher/Aerator

It's not unusual for a homeowner's garage to be filled with lawn tools, including the perfect mower for your grass type, weed trimmers, edgers, and, for those really serious about their lawns, a dethatcher/aerator. Dethatching is done after mowing and before overseeding, reseeding, and fertilizing, allowing sunlight and water better access to the depths of your lawn. Aerating is also beneficial, letting oxygen, moisture, and fertilizer penetrate your lawn more easily, though the best time to aerate depends on two crucial factors – your lawn's grass type and the growing season.

If you're seeing signs it may be time to dethatch and aerate your lawn (and you have the financial means to purchase a tool that can do something about it), you might consider the Ryobi 18V One+ brushless dethatcher/aerator. To run this sleek tool, you need two 18V One+ batteries, which are included in the otherwise hefty $429 price tag, along with an 18V One+ charger.

A convenient push-button start makes this Ryobi easy for anyone to use, and it doesn't require any gas or oil refills, as it's entirely battery-powered. The dethatcher is adjustable for four different height positions, so it's versatile for different grass heights. It features a 16-blade scarifying reel that should swiftly handle layers of moss and thatch, and switching to the aerator reel should be quick and easy, especially with its 13"-14" clearing path. The tool is easily storable, as well, thanks to convenient folding handles that make it easy to fit in smaller spaces.