Safely Remove Ice Dams From Your Roof With This Easy Solution

Winter weather can be the catalyst for a number of home damaging conditions. Frozen pipes and cracking foundations, sidewalks, and driveways are among the most common and can happen anytime sub-freezing temperatures are experienced. When significant snowfall occurs, a variety of issues can arise on rooftops, including damaged shingles and leaks. Structural damage can also occur from the weight of accumulated snow, which is one of the reasons you should remove snow from your roof frequently. Avoiding ice dams in your gutters and along the edge of your roof is another reason to keep snow off your rooftop.

Advertisement

Ice dams can be a serious problem, as they can cause leaks, as well as structural damage from the weight of the ice in the gutters. Ice dams form in gutters not from rainfall freezing, but rather from snowmelt refreezing. This happens when snow that has accumulated on the top of the roof begins to thaw during the day. As the snow melt makes its way into the gutter, it refreezes in the gutter and along the edge of the roof. The ice dam continues to grow as this process is repeated over the course of several days, as the higher portions of the roof typically thaw faster, draining more and more snow melt onto the still frozen lower portion and gutters. This can become a massive issue when temperatures warm and large amounts of melted snow are running down the roof but unable to drain through the still frozen gutters.

Advertisement

As with any potential problem, prevention is always the best bet. Proper prep for winter weather includes cleaning gutters often and, once snow begins to fall, clearing it from the roof frequently. In addition to keeping gutters clean, it can be helpful to ensure your attic has adequate insulation and circulation, which can help facilitate more even melting of snow. Installing heated cables in your gutter, such as the HEATIT gutter snow de-icing cable, can prevent the snow melt from refreezing once it reaches the gutter and can thaw any ice that forms.