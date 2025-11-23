History Lovers Will Enjoy A Trip To This Coastal National Recreation Area In Massachusetts

The National Recreation Area is made up of 34 different peninsulas and islands, which attract over half a million people each year. Though this number may be intimidating, there are several primary islands, each offering unique ecological and historical perspectives.

George Island is centrally located in the harbor and is home to Fort Warren. The fort, built in 1833, followed lessons learned during the War of 1812. The fort itself is architecturally striking, with portions built into a hillside. The area is best known as a training site for Union troops during the Civil War. Ferries to the island run from Boston's Hingham shipyard only during the summer. The largest of the islands is Spectacle Island, with a year-round ferry and views of the Boston skyline. This island's main offering is hiking, along with a visitor center and beach for those who wish to take in the views at a slower pace.

For naval history buffs, a guided lighthouse tour is a must to take in the three iconic lighthouses of the harbor. Offered in collaboration between the United States Coast Guard, this provides a view of the Long Island Light, Graves Light, and Boston Light, all with unique historical significance. Private boaters can also sail to these locations, though they should be advised of the cold temperatures of the bay and make sure to be prepared and know how to avoid drowning when submerged in water fully clothed.