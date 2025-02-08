The Underrated European National Park That History Buffs And Hikers Will Love
Ireland's very first national park, Killarney National Park, may not be the first stop on everyone's European tour. But this national treasure located in southwest Ireland should be on everyone's list thanks to its beautiful natural attractions and restored historic sites. The park was originally created in 1932 thanks to a donation of the Muckross Estate, but has since been greatly expanded. Today's Killarney National Park consists of over 25,000 acres, including the famous Lakes of Killarney, several monastic ruins, and even a restored 15th century castle. In 1981, it was officially declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, underscoring its diverse and extensive habitats and species. It's the ideal spot for history lovers and hiking enthusiasts alike.
From guided tours of historic sites to boat trips of Lough Leane and Innisfallen Island, Killarney offers a little bit for every person's interest. And a network of surfaced tracks makes it easy for cyclists to visit the park and enjoy the outdoors, too. There's so much to do and see at the park that one reviewer on TripAdvisor cautioned others to plan at least a full day, if not more. If you plan on hiking any trails in Killarney, make sure you know how to select the best hiking boots for a wet hike. Weather can be unpredictable in the park, so it's best to be prepared.
Walk or hike to incredible natural and historical sites
Killarney National Park is one of the national parks that should be on your bucket list if you visit Ireland, whether you admire history or beautiful landscapes. Walking trails varying in length from 1 km to 7km are laid out across the park. These walking trails include Arthur Young's Walk, established by the travel writer Arthur Young in 1776. This moderate trail travels from Muckross House through oak woods, open meadows, and Lough Leane and Muckross lake. Stop in the Reenadinna Woods to marvel at a rare stand of pure yew trees, one of the last in Europe. A shorter trail, Killegy Woods and Queen's Drive, also travels through woodland but with the opportunity to see native red deer. The red deer in Killarney are the last indigenous herd remaining in Ireland.
For those interested in longer, more rigorous hiking trails, there are several trails that take two to five hours to complete. For advanced hikers, take the 7.6-mile Owengarriff to Torc Mountain hike. The four to five hour trip winds through the beautiful Owengarriff Valley, with views of waterfalls and lakes. See why it's the top-rated trail at Killarney National Park on AllTrails. For those more interested in a historic tour of the park, the Library Point — Ross Island hike takes visitors from Ross Castle out to Library Point on Ross Island. Along the way you'll go past the historic copper mines, with activity dating all the way back to the Bronze Age.
Tour the park's historic spots in style
One of the most popular ways to experience the park is by jaunting car. A jaunting car is a traditional horse-drawn carriage with high wheels that seats a few passengers. This mode of transportation is famous in Killarney and a tradition that is over 100 years old. With many of the historic sites being far apart, a jaunting car tour allows visitors to see as much of Killarney National Park as possible, including Muckross Abbey. Muckross Abbey is famous as a site of early Christian activity in Ireland, with the first monastery believed to be built in the 6th century. Although the current ruins are of a 15th century friary, its incredible preservation make it a popular stop-off in Killarney National Park.
Perhaps the most iconic spot in the entire park is Muckross House and Gardens. This historic 19th-century Victorian mansion is the main focus of the park, having been donated along with the surrounding estate in 1932. The gardens on the grounds of the house have been carefully manicured over the years, once even delighting Queen Victoria in 1861. Currently, the gardens include an arboretum, a collection of over 100 different varieties of camellias, and a sunken garden. While walking through a Victorian garden might be a national park activity you might not know about, it's not something to miss if you visit Killarney National Park.