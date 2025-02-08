The Underrated European National Park That History Buffs And Hikers Will Love

Ireland's very first national park, Killarney National Park, may not be the first stop on everyone's European tour. But this national treasure located in southwest Ireland should be on everyone's list thanks to its beautiful natural attractions and restored historic sites. The park was originally created in 1932 thanks to a donation of the Muckross Estate, but has since been greatly expanded. Today's Killarney National Park consists of over 25,000 acres, including the famous Lakes of Killarney, several monastic ruins, and even a restored 15th century castle. In 1981, it was officially declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, underscoring its diverse and extensive habitats and species. It's the ideal spot for history lovers and hiking enthusiasts alike.

From guided tours of historic sites to boat trips of Lough Leane and Innisfallen Island, Killarney offers a little bit for every person's interest. And a network of surfaced tracks makes it easy for cyclists to visit the park and enjoy the outdoors, too. There's so much to do and see at the park that one reviewer on TripAdvisor cautioned others to plan at least a full day, if not more. If you plan on hiking any trails in Killarney, make sure you know how to select the best hiking boots for a wet hike. Weather can be unpredictable in the park, so it's best to be prepared.