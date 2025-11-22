Keep Your Furry Companion Safe While Camping With A DIY Tether

Bringing your canine companion along with you for adventures in the wilderness is one of the most enjoyable aspects of being a pet owner, but it isn't wise to give him or her free rein of the campsite. Keeping your dog on a leash is one of a few tips for keeping your pet (and yourself) safe while camping together in bear country; and even if you don't have predators to worry about, allowing your dog to roam freely is just one of several annoying things you may be doing at your campsite that everyone else hates.

So the next time you're on a camping trip with your furry friend, try creating a DIY tether using this clever hack. We know you're already weighed down with lots of camping supplies and equipment, so the great news is that this trick only requires a few small tools that you can easily carry with you. Plus, you'll be carrying a lighter mental load with the peace of mind of knowing that your pet is safe while exploring.

For this DIY tether, you'll need a strong rope or cable, a carabiner, and your dog's leash. Tie the rope between two trees that are far enough apart to give your dog some space to explore, yet close enough to keep them close to the campsite. Then, use the carabiner to secure your pet's leash to the rope, creating a kind of doggy zip line that lets your pet explore the area near your campsite.