Keep Your Furry Companion Safe While Camping With A DIY Tether
Bringing your canine companion along with you for adventures in the wilderness is one of the most enjoyable aspects of being a pet owner, but it isn't wise to give him or her free rein of the campsite. Keeping your dog on a leash is one of a few tips for keeping your pet (and yourself) safe while camping together in bear country; and even if you don't have predators to worry about, allowing your dog to roam freely is just one of several annoying things you may be doing at your campsite that everyone else hates.
So the next time you're on a camping trip with your furry friend, try creating a DIY tether using this clever hack. We know you're already weighed down with lots of camping supplies and equipment, so the great news is that this trick only requires a few small tools that you can easily carry with you. Plus, you'll be carrying a lighter mental load with the peace of mind of knowing that your pet is safe while exploring.
For this DIY tether, you'll need a strong rope or cable, a carabiner, and your dog's leash. Tie the rope between two trees that are far enough apart to give your dog some space to explore, yet close enough to keep them close to the campsite. Then, use the carabiner to secure your pet's leash to the rope, creating a kind of doggy zip line that lets your pet explore the area near your campsite.
Things to keep in mind when making this DIY tether
The height of the DIY doggy zip line and rope length are key. Your furry friend can easily get twisted and tangled if they have too much leash length to play with. Reddit user AskewArtichoke, who says they use a similar method, comments, "My dog gets wrapped around everything when we do this with him."
At the same time, you want to give your pet enough slack to be able to sleep at night — and so that you can walk around your encampment safely. "Getting the right height is also key," says Reddit user cwcoleman. "It's nice if you can hang it over head, so you don't kill yourself walking around camp at night. Just have to make sure the dog has enough rope to be able to lay down comfortably."
This easy hack can come in handy at lots of other outdoor adventures you may be embarking on with your pet, too — from barbecues and poolside retreats to picnic spots. And since you'll already have your furry friend with you, why not bring a flea collar on your next camping trip? It'll help keep pesky insects such as mosquitoes away from your hangout, and keep your pet happy, too.