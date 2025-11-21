How To Determine If A Tent Cot Is Right For Your Camping Style

Tent cots could be awkward if you have to hike to your campsite. For instance, the Anniversary Series Original Tent Cot from Kamp-Rite weighs 24 pounds and folds to 35 inches long, 31 inches wide, and 6 inches high; not exactly convenient for hauling via hikes. This particular tent cot also sleeps one, like a typical old-school cot. The company also makes larger versions, which add more weight. For instance, the company's compact tent-cot double that sleeps two weighs 42 pounds, so it's best for camping near your vehicle.

One major advantage of sleeping on a tent cot versus setting up a regular tent on the ground is that pebbles, mud, and ants aren't of any concern. Even a trickle of water that happens to run off from a higher location as you sleep won't reach the cot. On the other hand, you'll need level, stable ground for the cot's feet, much like setting up a camp table. Another drawback to the tent-on-legs approach of a cot tent is that winds on a cold day will seep right through the tent bottom; there's no ground blocking the breeze or providing some level of insulation. A warm sleeping bag or insulated camp pad atop the cot could help you stay warm while sleeping during fall and winter camping trips.

Though somewhat weighty, a tent cot still weighs less than the 100-plus average pounds of a rooftop tent. That weight is one of the reasons you may want to avoid using a rooftop tent. It's also much easier to get into a tent cot since there's no climbing necessary, plus you're free to move your vehicle as needed during your camping trip if your tent isn't attached to it. All in all, tent cots are convenient in certain camping scenarios.