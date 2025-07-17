Why You May Want To Avoid Using A Rooftop Tent During Your Next Camping Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for an outdoor activity that provides a ton of different options, camping is it. Whether you want to camp in one of the 13 most breathtaking places to camp in the United States or you're trying these 12 essentials for an Instagrammable camping getaway, there is a type of camping for you. Rooftop tents are relatively new to the camping scene but have gotten a lot of attention due to their convenience, especially for campers not looking for a large campsite set up. While they are a favorite of some campers, the convenience factor may not be all it's made out to be for everyone.

The large rooftop tents can be pretty heavy — over 100 pounds — and usually take two people to lift them up onto the top of the vehicle and off again when it's time to pack up. One of the biggest issues surrounding rooftop tents is that unless you have another vehicle along, your car is pretty much stuck being a groundcloth while the rooftop tent is mounted. Driving with the tent attached will increase your gas mileage and can affect the vehicle's handling, so keep that in mind. Some may not enjoy climbing up and down a ladder to get into the tent each night, which is especially inconvenient for any midnight bathroom trips. These tents also get pretty pricey (some run close to $2,000), sp you may decide rooftop tents are not the best choice for you.