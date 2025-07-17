Why You May Want To Avoid Using A Rooftop Tent During Your Next Camping Trip
If you're looking for an outdoor activity that provides a ton of different options, camping is it. Whether you want to camp in one of the 13 most breathtaking places to camp in the United States or you're trying these 12 essentials for an Instagrammable camping getaway, there is a type of camping for you. Rooftop tents are relatively new to the camping scene but have gotten a lot of attention due to their convenience, especially for campers not looking for a large campsite set up. While they are a favorite of some campers, the convenience factor may not be all it's made out to be for everyone.
The large rooftop tents can be pretty heavy — over 100 pounds — and usually take two people to lift them up onto the top of the vehicle and off again when it's time to pack up. One of the biggest issues surrounding rooftop tents is that unless you have another vehicle along, your car is pretty much stuck being a groundcloth while the rooftop tent is mounted. Driving with the tent attached will increase your gas mileage and can affect the vehicle's handling, so keep that in mind. Some may not enjoy climbing up and down a ladder to get into the tent each night, which is especially inconvenient for any midnight bathroom trips. These tents also get pretty pricey (some run close to $2,000), sp you may decide rooftop tents are not the best choice for you.
Alternatives to rooftop tents you may want to consider
Rooftop tents are certainly not all bad and many campers love them. Depending on how important those drawbacks are, you may decide on a different type of tent for camping trips. One of the great things about camping is that even if rooftop tents are not for you, there are many alternatives, so you certainly won't be lacking for a great tent that works perfectly for your preferences and needs. if you're still looking at minimizing your camp spot, consider truck bed tents like the Dikasun 2-person truck bed tent. To free up your vehicle, look into instant cabin tents like the FanttikOutdoor instant cabin tent that sets up in less than 60 seconds (taking the primary headache that comes with traditional cabin tents). For even more space, look towards multi-room family tents like this UNP 10-person family tent.
There are several things to consider when choosing the right tent for you. If you are camping alone, you won't need as much space as you will if you are bringing the whole family. Some campers love a lot of space for gear and food which is fine if you are camping near your vehicle. But if you are hiking and trying to get away with as light a pack as possible, you'll want an ultralight tent with limited space. You also want to avoid choosing a bright-colored tent because they attract bears, bugs, and attention from potentially unwanted people. As long as you are aware of your own needs, you will be able to easily match that up with the right tent to make your camping trip something to remember.