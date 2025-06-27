Camping In Your Car May Not Be The Best Option And Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With millions of miles of roadways crisscrossing the United States, bucket list-worthy road trips are an American tradition and have actually increased in popularity in recent years despite uncertain gasoline prices. At the same time, camping has been soaring in popularity over the past decade. Many have opted to combine the two through car camping — actually sleeping in your vehicle as opposed to a tent. However, while it may be convenient, camping in your car may not be the best option. Doing so can open you up to a myriad of issues involving comfort, weather, storage space, access, safety, and more.

The first thing you should consider if you are thinking about car camping is the type of vehicle you have. An SUV or van is typically a better choice than a sub-compact sedan for a variety of reasons, starting with space for both you and your gear. Additionally, a vehicle with higher clearance and/or 4-wheel drive will allow you to explore beyond the easily accessible sites. This allows you to avoid one of the more common drawbacks to car camping — crowded conditions at campsites.

If you're restricted to a smaller vehicle, you may want to consider utilizing a small, easy-to-set-up tent like the Coleman Sundome. Even if you intend to sleep in your vehicle, this can help avoid the inconvenience of crowded conditions within your own campsite, as you can split your gear between car and tent. It can also free up extra sleeping space to provide a bit more comfort throughout the night. An attachment such as the HASIKA SUV camping tent can also extend the space you have while car camping, allowing you to open the tailgate while still providing privacy and bug protection.

