Why The US May Seem Colder Than Europe During The Winter Months

Those who paid at least a bit of attention in high school geography may remember the invisible parallel lines around the globe known as latitude. Those lines (also called parallels) begin at the equator, labeled 0, and rise in numbers as you move farther in either direction from the Earth's waistline. Generally, the lower the latitude, the warmer the climate and vice-versa. However, some parts of the world on the same or similar latitudes experience different temperature norms. This is particularly noticeable when comparing similar spots in North America and Europe. It turns out the ocean between them, and its currents, is one of the reasons for these differences.

For example, the average high temperatures for Minneapolis, Minnesota during winter are in the 20s and low 30s. Minneapolis sits at 44.9 degrees north. Just a short distance south, at 38.6 degrees north, St. Louis, Missouri, has average highs during winter range in the 40s and 50s. By contrast, however, Bucharest, Romania, which is also on the 44th parallel, typically sees high temperatures during winters in the high 30s and 40s, more in line with much lower St. Louis. Among other things, this would certainly suggest camping in the winter is more comfortable in European than some U.S. locales!

Although it may seem hard to believe when discussing two cities that are in the center of their respective continents, the Atlantic Ocean, which separates these two land masses, is the reason why one has warmer temperatures than the other. A system of ocean currents, called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), pushes warmer tropical waters towards Europe, propping up winter temperatures. It turns out that the U.S. is on the cooler side of the Atlantic, one reason for the colder winter weather the National Weather Service is predicting.