11 Tragic Caving Disasters

Humans have been exploring caves for thousands of years. In fact, there are many places in the world where people still utilize them as dwellings. However, besides determining if a cave is a safe shelter when you're lost in the woods, caves represent something that has engaged explorers for generations: the unknown. We never know what we're going to find in a cave. That is what makes them exciting. It is also what can make them extremely dangerous.

With that danger comes the likely, tragic, loss of human life. There have been numerous famous caving disasters throughout the years, each of which has left its unique mark on history: The Mossdale Caverns tragedy in Britain in the 1960s; The 2007 Nam Talu cave floods in Thailand; The Mount Gambier cave diving disaster in Australia in 1973. Each serves as a spine-chilling reminder of just what can happen when we explore places a little too deeply, carelessly, or just at the wrong time.

Like the National Park adventures thrill seekers enjoy, serious caving (or spelunking) requires training. Beginners shouldn't go alone, but explore with experienced adventurers instead. At a moment's notice, you could become trapped in the rocks, face a cave in, drown in a flash flood, or simply get disoriented and panic. The following 11 caving disasters prove just how tragic this extreme form of exploration can become.