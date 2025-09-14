The Unexpectedly Dangerous New Mexico Swimming Hole You May Want To Skip On Your Next Trip

The Blue Hole in Santa Rosa may be a picture-perfect spot for a refreshing desert dip, but its beauty hides a darker side. Back in the 1970s, two students tragically lost their lives while exploring the underwater caves that lurk beneath the pool's sparkling surface. The incident prompted police divers to sketch what little of the system they could access. Even with limited mapping, it was clear that the cave's twists, boulders, and low-visibility passages made it treacherous. To prevent further tragedy, the city sealed the entrance, installing a grate that kept casual thrillseekers from venturing inside.

Specialist divers later returned to map the cave system more fully, with modern technology providing a glimpse of its complex channels. Tragedy struck again in 2016, when a veteran diver drowned in the caves, reminding everyone that this isn't just another swimming hole; it's a portal to an unforgiving, 194-foot-deep labyrinth. Today, the underwater cave remains sealed, with a new gate added as recently as 2024. So, feel free to splash around and soak in the magic of one of New Mexico's most iconic natural wonders. Keep your exploration to the safer waters up top, though, as the Blue Hole is proof that curiosity isn't always worth the risk. And of course, as with any extreme sport, safety is paramount. Remember these tips before your next scuba diving adventure.