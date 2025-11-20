The Beautiful Blooming Perennial To Plant In November For A Lush Spring Garden

Fall planting is the key to achieving a vibrant spring garden. While most gardeners think about planting spring bulbs in the fall, there's another flower you might be missing out on. Hellebores, also called Lenten roses, are stunning perennial flowers that bloom in late winter and early spring. Their evergreen foliage and delicate-looking (but surprisingly hardy) flowers are perfect for bridging the gap between fall and spring.

While you can plant hellebore seeds in spring or summer, they're slow to germinate and can take a long time to mature enough to bloom. Mature hellebore plants that are ready to bloom can be planted in late fall to early winter. November is a great time to plant them in most climates. The heat of summer has fully passed, but the ground isn't frozen yet. Depending on where you live, the hellebore may already be in bloom. That's great, as it not only proves the plant is mature enough to do so, but you also get to see what the flowers look like before you plant it. Don't worry about the flower wilting right after planting. Hellebores are long-blooming plants that will keep their flowers for the rest of the season.