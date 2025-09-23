The Must-Plant Ground Cover With Gorgeous Color-Changing Leaves

The medium green of most lawn grasses is attractive, but it's so common that it can feel a bit uninspired. Luckily, you don't have to blanket every inch of your yard in this color, as a well-chosen ground cover can add other beautiful hues to your lawn. Autumn fern (Dryopteris erythrosora), sometimes called Japanese shield fern, is a particularly pretty option to consider. Its spore containers, or indusia, are a bold red, and the color of its leaves changes throughout the seasons. The fronds of this fern are pinkish brown or reddish orange when they first peek out of the ground during springtime, but they take on a deep shade of green as they mature. In the winter, they often fade to lime green or yellow. Some cultivars sport copper-colored fronds in the fall.

As autumn fern's name suggests, fall is a good time to add this plant to your landscape. The season's cool weather encourages the fern to focus on root development rather than leaf formation, its primary springtime concern. Autumn fern is also known for the frilly look of its fronds and its ability to fend off hungry deer. If you decide to plant autumn fern, be sure to monitor its spread and take action should it try to escape your property. This plant has been deemed invasive in the city of Alexandria, Virginia, as well as some national parks in the mid-Atlantic region, while the USDA lists it as one of the "New Invaders of the Southeast." Don't grow autumn fern in your yard if you live in these areas. If you do need to keep its wandering rhizomes contained, grow it in containers rather than planting it in the ground.