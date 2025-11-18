The Popular Cooking Tool You Won't Regret Packing For Your Camping Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The time spent prepping and packing essential gear before you head out for an overnight adventure is just as important as the trip itself. If you forget one of the must-haves for your camping trip, you could end up cold or hungry, or wind up making a pricey detour to a store along the way. One versatile item that's worth packing for any meals cooked over a campfire is a Dutch oven. This centuries-old invention is a cooking pot with thick walls and a tight-fitting lid, but it's so much more. A Dutch oven distributes heat evenly and can handle everything from sauteeing to boiling or baking, so it's a virtual all-in-one solution for campsite cooking. It's just the right cooking tool for one-dish meals that make camping so much better.

A Dutch oven designed specifically for camping is what you'll need for cooking over coals or campfire flames. The type usually used in kitchens may be coated in enamel and isn't designed for directly over or in a fire. In contrast, camp Dutch oven are strictly cast iron and may have other features, such as legs for stability in the coals, or a bucket-style handle to easily hang the vessel over flames, then remove it. These cast iron cook pots can be heavy, ranging from about 8 pounds for a 2-quart camp Dutch oven, to more than 25 pounds for the Lodge 10-quart Dutch camp oven. But it's worth the extra weight for multi-day campouts, especially if you are camping fairly close to your car. In fact, with the added weight of a Dutch oven, it's important to know the differences between walk-up and walk-in campsites.