The Popular Cooking Tool You Won't Regret Packing For Your Camping Trip
The time spent prepping and packing essential gear before you head out for an overnight adventure is just as important as the trip itself. If you forget one of the must-haves for your camping trip, you could end up cold or hungry, or wind up making a pricey detour to a store along the way. One versatile item that's worth packing for any meals cooked over a campfire is a Dutch oven. This centuries-old invention is a cooking pot with thick walls and a tight-fitting lid, but it's so much more. A Dutch oven distributes heat evenly and can handle everything from sauteeing to boiling or baking, so it's a virtual all-in-one solution for campsite cooking. It's just the right cooking tool for one-dish meals that make camping so much better.
A Dutch oven designed specifically for camping is what you'll need for cooking over coals or campfire flames. The type usually used in kitchens may be coated in enamel and isn't designed for directly over or in a fire. In contrast, camp Dutch oven are strictly cast iron and may have other features, such as legs for stability in the coals, or a bucket-style handle to easily hang the vessel over flames, then remove it. These cast iron cook pots can be heavy, ranging from about 8 pounds for a 2-quart camp Dutch oven, to more than 25 pounds for the Lodge 10-quart Dutch camp oven. But it's worth the extra weight for multi-day campouts, especially if you are camping fairly close to your car. In fact, with the added weight of a Dutch oven, it's important to know the differences between walk-up and walk-in campsites.
What to know about cooking with a camp Dutch oven
Before using a cast iron camp Dutch oven the first time, it's important to season it with a light coating of neutral vegetable oil so it's easier to clean and food doesn't stick while cooking. Some companies, such as Lodge, pre-season their cast iron cookware, so check your product care guide. Regardless of whether it's been preseasoned, it's important to reseason the vessel again each time you wash and dry it to keep it in prime cooking condition. After you've cleaned and thoroughly dried your Dutch oven, pour a very thin layer of canola or vegetable oil, then rub it in and all over with a paper or cloth towel. Flaxseed oil is another worthwhile oil to try: It's low smoke point of 225 degrees Fahrenheit means it will polymerize, or season, the iron quickly. This baked-on oil helps make cast iron it somewhat non-stick and much easier to clean.
But the real benefit to a Dutch oven when camping is its versatility as a cooking tool. Just about anything you might want to cook over a fire could be done in a Dutch oven. From searing steaks to steaming rice or making a tasty campfire soup or chili, the Dutch oven is your go-to cooking essential. You could even whip up a one-pot cheesy bacon and eggs dish in a Dutch oven for a tasty way to fuel your day. A Dutch oven could also be used to bake desserts, such as a chocolate dump cake or a campfire cobbler. Or give this caramel apple dump cake for the perfect campfire dessert. It's just the type of treat that makes a Dutch oven — and your camping trip — even more awesome.