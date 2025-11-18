Explore The Mississippi Wetlands And Hardwood Forest On This Scenic Trail

If the trails that make up the Natchez Trace are like the veins, the Natchez Trace Parkway is the artery of the historical corridor. Much like the beautiful Blue Ridge Parkway, which etches its way along the Appalachian Mountains, the road is perfect for those looking to take in the landscape at a moderate pace.

The parkway is more than just a scenic drive; it also offers a unique opportunity to stop and take in the surroundings, or travel by non motorized means. There are multiple stopping points along the road, with one highlight being Jackson Falls. The falls are a steep rampart stretching down from the Duck River to a pool at its base. Visitors may take a concrete path to this pool, but are advised to be careful as it is quite steep and may be slippery

The parkway is also highly bike friendly, with its length making it an increasingly popular place to take on a bikepacking adventure. Those choosing to plan to bike the parkway should also make sure they are taking the right setup for the job, as many factors go into which bike is correct for a trip. The parkway offers several spots for bike-specific camping as well as RV and tent sites. Wild camping is prohibited along both the Natchez Trace Trail and the parkway.