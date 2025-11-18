Explore The Mississippi Wetlands And Hardwood Forest On This Scenic Trail
Over the past few years, many states across America have experienced tremendous growth from tourism. Particularly, states like Mississippi and Tennessee saw growth in both the number of visitors and total revenue from travelers. A large part of this growth is due to visitors attracted to the national parks and monuments within these states, with 6.3 million more people visiting national parks in 2024 compared to the previous year. Stretching through both Mississippi and Tennessee, one national scenic trail has attracted visitors, looking to take in the beautiful and diverse landscape.
The Mississippi watershed is home to a diverse array of beautiful and sometimes dangerous wildlife, some of which can be found along the Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail. The Natchez Trace is a trail system comprising around 60 miles, following the Natchez Trace National Parkway. The parkway itself stretches 444 miles along an ancestral corridor which has been traveled for thousands of years. The history of this area is starkly visible with the parkway linking 350 archeological sites and several burial grounds.
Enjoying the Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail
The trail consists of five different sectors, all running along the parkway. Each sector offers a unique experience with multiple different ways to take in both the ecological and historical splendor of the state. Each section is distinguished on the national park website by the scenic parkway mile marker they are located upon. One section in particular offers a unique opportunity to take in multiple species of Mississippi pine trees. The Rocky Springs Section is a six-mile trail that winds through sandy forests and gullies. Another draw to the section is the remains of the town of Rocky Springs, where visitors can see the ruins of a church and graveyard.
Another draw to the trail system is the accessibility for adventure by horseback. Multiple sections allow travel by horse, including Rocky Springs. One of the most popular sections for riding is the Highland Rim trail, as it is one of the longest of the Natchez Trace trails. Additionally, non-commercial horse trailers are allowed along the parkway, making transportation to the trail quite easy. While traveling by horse is a great way to take in the historical significance of the trail, one should make sure they are practicing proper trail etiquette at all times.
The slow pace of the Natchez Trace Parkway
If the trails that make up the Natchez Trace are like the veins, the Natchez Trace Parkway is the artery of the historical corridor. Much like the beautiful Blue Ridge Parkway, which etches its way along the Appalachian Mountains, the road is perfect for those looking to take in the landscape at a moderate pace.
The parkway is more than just a scenic drive; it also offers a unique opportunity to stop and take in the surroundings, or travel by non motorized means. There are multiple stopping points along the road, with one highlight being Jackson Falls. The falls are a steep rampart stretching down from the Duck River to a pool at its base. Visitors may take a concrete path to this pool, but are advised to be careful as it is quite steep and may be slippery
The parkway is also highly bike friendly, with its length making it an increasingly popular place to take on a bikepacking adventure. Those choosing to plan to bike the parkway should also make sure they are taking the right setup for the job, as many factors go into which bike is correct for a trip. The parkway offers several spots for bike-specific camping as well as RV and tent sites. Wild camping is prohibited along both the Natchez Trace Trail and the parkway.