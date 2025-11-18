The Closet Staple That'll Make Removing Patio Pavers A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been itching to try a new DIY patio paver project but need to get rid of existing pavers, you might think you're in over your head. Close-packed stones are difficult to pull up by hand, after all, and those that have been in the same place for a while might be stuck. However, if you have a wire hanger, there's a simple hack you can try that'll make things easier.

Start by cutting two pieces of wire, roughly eight inches each, from your hanger. You may need to unbend it to get a long enough piece, or cut each piece from a different hanger. Next, bend the wire so the bottom inch is at a right angle. This section will slide under the paver to lift it up. You can also make this homemade pry bar easier to use by bending the top several inches into a handle.

If the pavers were set in place with jointing sand or polymeric sand, you may need to remove it from the joints before pulling up your patio. Pressure wash it with hot water to loosen the material, then scrape it out. Once that's removed, slide your wires into the gaps between the stones, twist them so the flat ends are underneath it, and pull. You may need to wiggle them up and down the paver to loosen it first. After you've finished that, you can even recycle the rest of your wire hangers into a hanging planter bracket.