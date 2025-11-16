Protect Your Plants From Cold Weather With The Help Of An Empty Pickle Jar

When deciding whether to reuse a glass jar as a garden cloche, consider both safety and aesthetics. Since glass jars can chip or shatter, you might want to opt for plastic containers if you're gardening with curious young children. Inspect garden-bound jars to be sure they don't have hairline cracks or other signs of structural weakness. Remove labels and dust, too, as they can prevent the plant inside from receiving adequate sunlight. Also, make sure the jars are clean and free of food residue, which can attract pests to your garden. Certain food residue — such as salty pickle brine — can even harm or kill vulnerable seedlings.

If you want your garden to look picture-perfect, you may want to select especially attractive jars for this project. Mason jars offer a farmhouse-chic look and come in eye-catching colors such as turquoise and pink. As long as the glass is transparent, the plants inside should get enough light and heat. Plus, you can repurpose mason jars into bird feeders. For a more artistic look, check thrift stores for clear cake domes, fish bowls, vases, and other glass containers with interesting shapes.

No matter what shape your cloche happens to be, lift it periodically to bring fresh air into the plant's growing environment. Also, remove the cloche when outdoor temperatures rise significantly. Otherwise, the plant inside might get cooked. The air inside can be 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than outside, so plan to store your cloche during the summer.