Protect Your Plants From Cold Weather With The Help Of An Empty Pickle Jar
Glass cloches have been indispensable tools for cool-climate gardeners since the 1600s, possibly longer. These removable plant covers protect tender plants from all kinds of threats, including frost, wind, and pests. The warm and humid environment inside a garden cloche can rescue plants from unexpected snow and help freshly sown seeds sprout. Although the earliest cloches were shaped like bells, these useful devices come in many styles nowadays. You can even make a cloche from an old pickle jar or another glass container that's large enough to cover a plant.
Rotisserie chicken containers and plastic cups make nice mini greenhouses for starting seeds, but they're likely to blow away when placed in your garden if you don't weigh them down or secure them to the ground. Glass jars are heavier than plastic containers, making them less likely to shift during strong winds. You can also twist their rims into the soil to help them stay put and keep insects out. Unlike many thin plastic objects, glass jars will not wear thin when they encounter temperature changes or the sun's ultraviolet rays. What's more, they won't leach bisphenol A into the soil, as certain types of plastic can, especially when exposed to heat.
Making garden cloches from glass jars
When deciding whether to reuse a glass jar as a garden cloche, consider both safety and aesthetics. Since glass jars can chip or shatter, you might want to opt for plastic containers if you're gardening with curious young children. Inspect garden-bound jars to be sure they don't have hairline cracks or other signs of structural weakness. Remove labels and dust, too, as they can prevent the plant inside from receiving adequate sunlight. Also, make sure the jars are clean and free of food residue, which can attract pests to your garden. Certain food residue — such as salty pickle brine — can even harm or kill vulnerable seedlings.
If you want your garden to look picture-perfect, you may want to select especially attractive jars for this project. Mason jars offer a farmhouse-chic look and come in eye-catching colors such as turquoise and pink. As long as the glass is transparent, the plants inside should get enough light and heat. Plus, you can repurpose mason jars into bird feeders. For a more artistic look, check thrift stores for clear cake domes, fish bowls, vases, and other glass containers with interesting shapes.
No matter what shape your cloche happens to be, lift it periodically to bring fresh air into the plant's growing environment. Also, remove the cloche when outdoor temperatures rise significantly. Otherwise, the plant inside might get cooked. The air inside can be 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than outside, so plan to store your cloche during the summer.