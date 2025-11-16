How To Prepare Your Electric Lawn Mower For Winter Storage

Remove the grass-catching bag if your mower has one, and empty the contents into a compost pile, or use some lawn clippings to help your potted plants thrive. Brush dust and debris off the grass catcher and the top and sides of the lawn mower. Remove the mower's battery and key, if it has one, then close the battery compartment again. While on the lawn, flip the mower on its side and brush away all the stuck-on grass clippings and dirt on the deck's undercarriage. It's a good time to sharpen the mower blades, too. Though there are different ways to sharpen mower blades, it's important to re-install it the right way. Adding an obvious paint mark to the blade is a trick to ensure the mower blade is installed properly once you're ready to put it back on.

Afterward, set the mower upright again and wipe everything down with a soft, dry cloth. If the owner's manual suggests it, lubricate the bearings on the wheels. Replace the grass catcher, then push the mower to a dry, flat area to store it, such as in the garage. Cover it with a tarp or blanket to keep it dust-free.

Wipe the battery and key down with a dry, soft cloth and charge indoors about 40% of the way if it's nearly dead. Check your owner's manual or the manufacturer's website for recommendations about how often to charge the battery during prolonged times of storage. Some brands suggest a more frequent recharging than others, even during off-season. Keep the battery and key together so they're ready for use when that lawn's ready to mow again in spring. Store the battery and charger in a fairly warm, dry location.