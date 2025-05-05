Why You Should Start Adding Lawn Clippings To Your Potted Plants

You can actually utilize grass clippings throughout the growing process, starting from when you fill the pot with soil. Combining dry grass clippings with soil in an approximate 20/80 mix before planting will ensure sufficient organic matter is in the soil and can help prevent the soil from becoming too compact. When doing so, it is helpful to use shorter grass clippings. You may want to trim pieces from the clippings with a pair of Fiskars 7-in-1 Garden Shears or similar tool.

Once your plants have sprouted, there are a couple of ways grass clippings can benefit your potted plants. The most obvious is utilizing the grass clippings as mulch by spreading a thin layer over the surface of the soil. Dry clippings function better for this purpose, since they will not clump like wet ones. When mulching with grass clippings, there is the chance of inadvertently transferring weeds or bugs to your potted plants. However, by being observant, you can quickly eliminate either of these threats before they become a serious issue.

The other way to use grass clippings to benefit potted plants involves making a liquid fertilizer which can be used to water the plants. Making this concoction is as simple as placing a 50/50 mix of grass clippings and water in a bucket or other container. If using an open container, cover it so as to prevent mosquitoes from laying larvae in the water. Allow this mix to sit for at least a few days, stirring it daily. Then, strain out the grass clippings, toss them on your compost, and use the liquid to water your potted plants.

