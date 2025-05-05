Why You Should Start Adding Lawn Clippings To Your Potted Plants
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For many gardeners, potted plants are an extension of their vegetable garden plots, while for others who lack space for a full garden, their potted plants are miniature gardens unto themselves. In both instances, enhancing the health of the plants growing in those pots is of utmost importance. That is why you should start adding lawn clippings to your potted plants. Not only are they free for anyone who has a yard, grass clippings offer a variety of benefits for plants in both garden plots and pots.
When spreading grass clippings over the soil in pots and gardens, the clippings essentially function as mulch. The reasons for mulching gardens apply to plants in pots as well. Grass clippings can add nitrogen to the soil in your plant pots. A layer of grass clippings can also help the soil retain moisture and aid in moderating the soil temperature. They are also easy to apply and free as long as you keep mowing your grass, so you will be able to refresh the mulch often.
Things to consider when adding lawn clippings to potted plants
You can actually utilize grass clippings throughout the growing process, starting from when you fill the pot with soil. Combining dry grass clippings with soil in an approximate 20/80 mix before planting will ensure sufficient organic matter is in the soil and can help prevent the soil from becoming too compact. When doing so, it is helpful to use shorter grass clippings. You may want to trim pieces from the clippings with a pair of Fiskars 7-in-1 Garden Shears or similar tool.
Once your plants have sprouted, there are a couple of ways grass clippings can benefit your potted plants. The most obvious is utilizing the grass clippings as mulch by spreading a thin layer over the surface of the soil. Dry clippings function better for this purpose, since they will not clump like wet ones. When mulching with grass clippings, there is the chance of inadvertently transferring weeds or bugs to your potted plants. However, by being observant, you can quickly eliminate either of these threats before they become a serious issue.
The other way to use grass clippings to benefit potted plants involves making a liquid fertilizer which can be used to water the plants. Making this concoction is as simple as placing a 50/50 mix of grass clippings and water in a bucket or other container. If using an open container, cover it so as to prevent mosquitoes from laying larvae in the water. Allow this mix to sit for at least a few days, stirring it daily. Then, strain out the grass clippings, toss them on your compost, and use the liquid to water your potted plants.