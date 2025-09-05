A Classic Campfire Starting Method To Know Before Your Next Outdoor Adventure

Sometimes, the fanciest ways to start a fire just do not hold up to tried and true methods. If you don't want to count on learning how to use your glasses to easily start a campfire, it's best to have a few solid options for building a fire in your toolbox. The log cabin method is a classic campfire design. Just like its name, this fire starting method resembles a log cabin if done correctly. Plus, it is considered the longest-lasting campfire method. Also known as a criss-cross fire, it takes just a little time to build.

Taking the time to learn this method before your next camping adventure will help you avoid making massive mistakes when building a campfire, such as building too big a fire. To start a fire with the log cabin method, gather your supplies near your fire pit or ring. As well as logs and matches, make sure you have some type of tinder, such as paper or dry leaves. You should also scout for small twigs for kindling. For safety, ensure that you have a reliable way to extinguish your campfire — you do not want to end up with an out-of-control fire that will ruin your outdoor adventure.