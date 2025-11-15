The Must-Try Lawn Seeding Trick That'll Make Your Grass Healthier Come Spring

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Typically, the first frost of the year is a good sign it's time to stop mowing your lawn for the year. That is because most lawn grasses begin to go dormant once winter weather arrives. Given that your existing grass is not growing, tossing out fresh grass seed at this time of year may seem as if it's counterproductive. However, dormant seeding is a must-try lawn seeding trick that'll make your grass healthier come spring.

Most people who are tasked with caring for a lawn are familiar with reseeding and overseeding. However, they may be unfamiliar with dormant seeding. In practice, the process of dormant seeding is quite similar to overseeding, in that fresh grass seed is mixed into an existing lawn. The biggest difference, however, is timing. While the best time to overseed your lawn is during an active growing season when the seed can germinate quickly, dormant seeding should be timed so that the seed doesn't germinate until the following spring.

Essentially, dormant seeding is overseeding very, very early. There are a few advantages to this technique as opposed to waiting for the growing season. Firstly, having the seeds out in the cold winter provides a natural cold stratification, which should make germination even more successful. Secondly, since the seeds are already in the ground when warm spring weather arrives, they will be able to begin germinating as early in the year as possible.