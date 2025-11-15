The Must-Try Lawn Seeding Trick That'll Make Your Grass Healthier Come Spring
Typically, the first frost of the year is a good sign it's time to stop mowing your lawn for the year. That is because most lawn grasses begin to go dormant once winter weather arrives. Given that your existing grass is not growing, tossing out fresh grass seed at this time of year may seem as if it's counterproductive. However, dormant seeding is a must-try lawn seeding trick that'll make your grass healthier come spring.
Most people who are tasked with caring for a lawn are familiar with reseeding and overseeding. However, they may be unfamiliar with dormant seeding. In practice, the process of dormant seeding is quite similar to overseeding, in that fresh grass seed is mixed into an existing lawn. The biggest difference, however, is timing. While the best time to overseed your lawn is during an active growing season when the seed can germinate quickly, dormant seeding should be timed so that the seed doesn't germinate until the following spring.
Essentially, dormant seeding is overseeding very, very early. There are a few advantages to this technique as opposed to waiting for the growing season. Firstly, having the seeds out in the cold winter provides a natural cold stratification, which should make germination even more successful. Secondly, since the seeds are already in the ground when warm spring weather arrives, they will be able to begin germinating as early in the year as possible.
When and how you should dormant seed your lawn
Given that you do not want the grass seed to germinate until spring, the timing of dormant seeding is absolutely critical: Wait until the weather and soil have cooled significantly enough to prevent germination. If you put the seed out too soon, it could potentially begin germination only to be killed off by the cold, rendering your efforts pointless. Conversely, depending on where you live, if you wait too long, the ground may freeze.
Selecting seed for dormant seeding is pretty much the same as picking out seeds for overseeding or reseeding. The most important factor is using seeds that are well-suited for your area, growing conditions, and lawn maintenance habits. Once you have selected the seed type or mix, consult the coverage suggestions on the back of the bag to make sure you buy the correct amount to adequately fill your yard space.
Once the time comes, dormant seeding is a relatively simple process. To prepare your lawn, mow your grass a bit shorter than normal on the final mow of the season. Usually, a height of around 2 inches is good. Dethatch your lawn and loosen the top layer of soil with a rake or power rake. Then spread the seed per the instructions on the seed bag. Depending on the size of the area, you can spread the seed by hand, with a small handheld spreader like the Scott's Whirl, or with a walk-behind spreader. To ensure your seeds get the most soil contact, you can also use a slit seeder or similar machine. Once the seeds are planted, give the area a generous initial watering, then wait for spring for your new grass to sprout.