For Incredible Views Of Bison, Visit This Overlooked Midwest National Park

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the past several years, wildlife getaways have been trending. While a number of those excursions involve traveling to far-flung points around the globe, there are also plenty of destinations within the U.S. that feature unique, rare, and even endangered species sightings. One such species is the American bison. These animals have come back from the brink of extinction, and, for many people, symbolise a bygone era of the American West. Today, there are still a handful of national parks where you can see bison. One of those is Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota — anyone looking for incredible views of bison should visit this overlooked Midwest national park.

Wind Cave National Park might be more famous for its cave system than for its wildlife. In fact, the park has one of the longest underground cave systems in the world. However, this also features in the story of the bison, as the Lakota tribal traditions hold the belief that both the first humans and first bison on Earth emerged from this cave. Above the cave system is an expansive grassland prairie and forested hills, features that are much more recognizable as bison habitat.

Located in the Black Hills region of the southwestern corner of the state, Wind Cave National Park encompasses more than 33,000 acres. Within the park, the bison herd numbers anywhere from 400 to 450 animals. The present-day herd was established within the park in 1913, when just over a dozen animals were introduced there. Another half-dozen bison were brought in from Yellowstone National Park a few years later. Natural reproduction over the decades has resulted in the herd growing from dozens to hundreds.