For Incredible Views Of Bison, Visit This Overlooked Midwest National Park
Over the past several years, wildlife getaways have been trending. While a number of those excursions involve traveling to far-flung points around the globe, there are also plenty of destinations within the U.S. that feature unique, rare, and even endangered species sightings. One such species is the American bison. These animals have come back from the brink of extinction, and, for many people, symbolise a bygone era of the American West. Today, there are still a handful of national parks where you can see bison. One of those is Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota — anyone looking for incredible views of bison should visit this overlooked Midwest national park.
Wind Cave National Park might be more famous for its cave system than for its wildlife. In fact, the park has one of the longest underground cave systems in the world. However, this also features in the story of the bison, as the Lakota tribal traditions hold the belief that both the first humans and first bison on Earth emerged from this cave. Above the cave system is an expansive grassland prairie and forested hills, features that are much more recognizable as bison habitat.
Located in the Black Hills region of the southwestern corner of the state, Wind Cave National Park encompasses more than 33,000 acres. Within the park, the bison herd numbers anywhere from 400 to 450 animals. The present-day herd was established within the park in 1913, when just over a dozen animals were introduced there. Another half-dozen bison were brought in from Yellowstone National Park a few years later. Natural reproduction over the decades has resulted in the herd growing from dozens to hundreds.
Staying safe while viewing bison
Bison rank among the North American animals that are more dangerous than people realize. This is partly due to their size. After all, they are North America's largest land mammal, and can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds. However, despite their size, bison are incredibly fast and agile. Couple these physical characteristics with their unpredictable behavior, and you can see how this grazing herbivore could pose a serious threat to humans. With that in mind, there are plenty of tips for staying safe on your wildlife watching adventure in Wind Cave National Park.
Inside the park, bison will most often be seen on the open grassland prairie. As grazing animals, bison continue to move as they feed, so they are typically in different locations from day to day. While some of these grazing areas are visible from roadways, many cannot be seen from the safety of a vehicle, so you'll have to walk or hike to see bison in many places throughout the park.
The number one rule for staying safe is to remain a good distance away and never attempt to approach. Stay at least 25 yards from the animals. Using a pair of field glasses, like the Bushnell H2O Binoculars, can help you get a good look at bison without approaching them. Should you encounter a bison on the trail, give it a wide berth or turn around. If you get too close, bison will typically let you know by raising their tail, bobbing their head, pawing the ground, snorting, and/or bellowing. They may also give a short bluff charge. If you witness any of these signs, retreat immediately.