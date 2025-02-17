Spot Wild Bison At These Incredible National Parks And Wildlife Areas

The American bison, also known as the buffalo, once roamed in herds of millions across many U.S. states. Years of exploitation and habitat destruction led to a significant decline in their population leading up to the 20th century. Thankfully, the conservation efforts of many dedicated individuals, including President Theodore Roosevelt, ensure that we still can witness wild bison herds in the U.S. You can see large, majestic herds at iconic places like Yellowstone National Park or catch a glimpse of smaller herds at places like Kankakee Sands. No matter where you spot them in the wild, it is a sight you should experience once in a lifetime.

Advertisement

Being North America's largest land mammal, this animal can be extremely dangerous when approached in the wild. The National Park Service recommends that visitors to parks and wildlife areas always maintain a distance of 100 feet from herds. At all of these viewing areas, there are many precautions taken to protect both visitors and the buffalo.

Take the time to explore the scenic views and educational resources while keeping your eyes peeled for bison. Prepare ahead of a visit to one of these national parks or wildlife areas by bringing binoculars. They make it easier to view the movement of these majestic beasts across the wide expanses of prairie. And always remember your tips to stay safe on your next wildlife-watching adventure.

Advertisement