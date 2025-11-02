Wild Animals That Are Way More Dangerous Than People Realize (In North America)

Wild pigs might look like nothing more than barnyard escapees at first blush, but these animals — common throughout the American southwest, south, and southeast in particular — are more destructive, and dangerous, than many people realize. With more than 6 million in the U.S. alone, feral wild pigs cause an estimated $2.5 billion in damage annually, destroying crops, ecosystems, and infrastructure. They also carry dozens of diseases and parasites that can be transmitted to humans, pets, and livestock. But the bigger issue many people overlook? Wild pigs are genuinely dangerous to encounter.

When wild pigs feel threatened, they can become aggressive in an instant. A global study in 2023 documented over 170 human deaths caused by wild pigs between 2000 and 2019, but it also revealed that most of those attacks were the result of unexpected, non-hunting encounters. Armed with razor-sharp tusks, feral swine have been known to inflict fatal injuries to legs and feet, where major arteries are vulnerable. With a top charge speed of 30 miles per hour and the damage a frenzied hog can inflict, this is an animal people understate at their peril. Some experts consider them among the most dangerous animals to humans.

If you're hiking, camping, or working in pig-heavy areas, you might want to leave your dogs at home. Also, stay alert and never approach piglets. Thankfully, most wild pigs are conditioned to avoid humans. –But if they don't, get to high ground like a tree to keep safe. In the southwest, it's useful to learn the difference between feral hogs and peccaries (also called javalinas), which are a different, indigenous species and tend to stay away from humans.