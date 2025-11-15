Explore The California Wilderness And The Majestic Mount Shasta At This Affordable Destination
The state of California is home to so many iconic places that it's hard to keep track of them all. Visitors can enjoy a myriad of fun outdoor activities at Yosemite National Park, one of the most visited national parks in the United States. Then there's the natural beauty of Napa Valley and, of course, surfing and swimming in California's oceans. At the very northern end of the state sits Siskiyou County. While it may not be as widely known as some of these other areas, it's an affordable destination for visitors to explore the California wilderness and the majestic Mount Shasta.
Encompassing the center stretch of California along the Oregon border, Siskiyou County is surrounded by national parks and forests, and there is no shortage of nature to explore within the county either. Practically the entire western half is taken up by the Klamath National Forest, and further west of the county are the Redwood National and State Parks. Meanwhile, the eastern side is home to Tulelake National Wildlife Refuge and Lava Beds National Monument, with Modoc National Forest also on the eastern edge. The southern border cuts through Shasta-Trinity National Forest, which contains Castle Crags State Park — part of the Pacific Crest Trail, one-third of America's Triple Crown of hiking.
Of course, the biggest draw is the iconic Mount Shasta, which is located in the southern portion of Siskiyou County. At 14,179 feet, Mount Shasta is among the tallest peaks in California. Although it has been rapidly rising in popularity as a vacation destination, there are still plenty of affordable options when it comes to adventuring in Siskiyou County. Accommodations, which range from lodges to inns to standard hotels, start at under $100 per night.
Siskiyou County offers something to do in every season
With such a wide array of options for outdoor adventure, Siskiyou Country offers something to do in every season. During winter, a visit to Mount Shasta's snow-covered slopes is virtually a requirement. Downhill skiers and snowboarders should check out Mt. Shasta Ski Park ($100 for an adult day pass), while cross-country skiers will likely find what they're looking for at Mt. Shasta Nordic Center ($30). During the winter months, visitors can also check out the National Hockey League-sized outdoor skating rink in Mt. Shasta City ($12). Another option for those who love winter sports is the Deer Mountain Snowmobile Park. This unique park in the town of Weed has more than 250 miles of trails that are available for snowmobilers, skiers, and snowshoers.
During the warmer months, there are almost too many outdoor activities to count. Hiking is extremely common, with hiking trails throughout the various national forests, national parks, state parks, and local recreation areas. Some of the more popular trails take hikers past jaw-dropping waterfalls, while others offer breathtaking views of Mount Shasta. The same can be said for those who prefer to hit the trail on a mountain bike. Caving in Lava Beds National Monument is a unique way to spend a summer day, as is climbing Mount Shasta itself.
Birding, along with wildlife viewing, is another popular activity from spring through fall. These seasons are ideal for camping, too. Fishing, particularly fly fishing, is also worthwhile on the various mountain lakes, rivers, and streams. Summer offers an opportunity to utilize these waters for swimming, kayaking, boating, and rafting as well. Regardless of which outdoor activities you pursue in Siskiyou County, remember it is bear country. Carrying a canister of bear spray is a good safety precaution.