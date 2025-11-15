Explore The California Wilderness And The Majestic Mount Shasta At This Affordable Destination

The state of California is home to so many iconic places that it's hard to keep track of them all. Visitors can enjoy a myriad of fun outdoor activities at Yosemite National Park, one of the most visited national parks in the United States. Then there's the natural beauty of Napa Valley and, of course, surfing and swimming in California's oceans. At the very northern end of the state sits Siskiyou County. While it may not be as widely known as some of these other areas, it's an affordable destination for visitors to explore the California wilderness and the majestic Mount Shasta.

Encompassing the center stretch of California along the Oregon border, Siskiyou County is surrounded by national parks and forests, and there is no shortage of nature to explore within the county either. Practically the entire western half is taken up by the Klamath National Forest, and further west of the county are the Redwood National and State Parks. Meanwhile, the eastern side is home to Tulelake National Wildlife Refuge and Lava Beds National Monument, with Modoc National Forest also on the eastern edge. The southern border cuts through Shasta-Trinity National Forest, which contains Castle Crags State Park — part of the Pacific Crest Trail, one-third of America's Triple Crown of hiking.

Of course, the biggest draw is the iconic Mount Shasta, which is located in the southern portion of Siskiyou County. At 14,179 feet, Mount Shasta is among the tallest peaks in California. Although it has been rapidly rising in popularity as a vacation destination, there are still plenty of affordable options when it comes to adventuring in Siskiyou County. Accommodations, which range from lodges to inns to standard hotels, start at under $100 per night.