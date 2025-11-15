When You Get Bitten By A Tick, Here's What Could Happen To Your Body

Before we get into the nitty gritty of what goes on inside of your body when you are bitten by a tick, it is important to know exactly how tick bites happen to begin with. Tick bites occur when the tick latches itself onto a host and begins to feast on the host's blood. They are very much like the equally reviled mosquito in this regard. Where mosquitoes move on quickly after they're done feeding, once the tick latches on, it's there to stay.

Now it's not like a tick is intentionally hunting you down. Quite the contrary: Ticks tend to live in areas where they can be well concealed, such as tall grass, shrubs, leaf litter, and tree branches. They remain hidden until the host brushes by them, at which point they very quickly latch on and begin looking for skin to bite into. If you've seen a tick perched on top of a blade of tall grass, you'll see them reaching their front legs out just hoping to hitch a ride on their next meal. If you've ever hiked through an area of thick vegetation, or have spent several hours outside cutting back your landscaping, there is a high likelihood that you have disturbed several ticks and that one has latched onto you.

Ticks, and therefore tick bite regularity depends a lot on where you live. The northeast, for example, is prime tick territory thanks to the fact many of the tiny arachnid's hosts thrive in the fragmented forests found throughout the region. An uptick (pun intended) in bites over recent years is also attributed to climate change and changing environments. The species of tick and how long it has been attached to you will indicate the potential severity of your reaction.