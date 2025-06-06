Avoid Planting This Pretty, But Invasive Shrub That's Bringing Ticks To Your Yard

The prickly but pretty non-native Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii) has a long history of use as a privacy hedge to keep out nosy neighbors. In recent years, however, it has been found by researchers to be a haven for a different kind of pest: ticks. This low-maintenance shrub spreads easily and is happy in sun or shade, forming dense thickets if left unchecked. The thick, thorny growth creates perfect conditions for ticks and for the mice and other critters carrying those ticks associated with Lyme disease. So if you are looking to plant some new landscaping or already have this shrub in your garden, you may want to consider less tick-friendly alternatives.

The Japanese barberry is beloved by more than just disease-carrying ticks. Like other beautiful but invasive flowers and shrubs you might plant in your garden, the yellow buds and red, elongated berries of this non-native bush are attractive to birds and small mammals. Those critters then spread the seeds of this plant to areas where the barberry will quickly establish itself and outcompete native plant species, creating ecological problems. The Japanese barberry has become a widespread menace in eastern Canada and the northeastern United States, making the lists of invasive species that local extension offices and land management agencies are trying to eradicate.