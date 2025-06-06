Avoid Planting This Pretty, But Invasive Shrub That's Bringing Ticks To Your Yard
The prickly but pretty non-native Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii) has a long history of use as a privacy hedge to keep out nosy neighbors. In recent years, however, it has been found by researchers to be a haven for a different kind of pest: ticks. This low-maintenance shrub spreads easily and is happy in sun or shade, forming dense thickets if left unchecked. The thick, thorny growth creates perfect conditions for ticks and for the mice and other critters carrying those ticks associated with Lyme disease. So if you are looking to plant some new landscaping or already have this shrub in your garden, you may want to consider less tick-friendly alternatives.
The Japanese barberry is beloved by more than just disease-carrying ticks. Like other beautiful but invasive flowers and shrubs you might plant in your garden, the yellow buds and red, elongated berries of this non-native bush are attractive to birds and small mammals. Those critters then spread the seeds of this plant to areas where the barberry will quickly establish itself and outcompete native plant species, creating ecological problems. The Japanese barberry has become a widespread menace in eastern Canada and the northeastern United States, making the lists of invasive species that local extension offices and land management agencies are trying to eradicate.
Native alternatives to Japanese barberry
Instead of planting Japanese barberry, consider alternatives. Shrubs with the thicket-like character of Japanese barberry that still add privacy to your back yard (but aren't known for being tick hangouts) include ninebark (Physocarpus opulifolius), common elderberry (Sambucus canadensis) and red-flowering currant (Ribes sanguineum). The ninebark, with its clusters of tiny white flowers, is a pretty choice for the Midwest and eastern United States. It comes in a variety of hardy native cultivars featuring summer leaves that turn a purplish hue similar to the Japanese barberry. Also in the eastern half of North America, common elderberries will happily form green thickets with white flowers and provide purple-black berry clusters in the fall for delicious pies, jams, and syrups. Along the West Coast, the bushy red-flowering currant is a beautiful native landscaping choice with early season pink flowers. These native shrubs all provide birds and pollinators with crave-worthy flowers and fruits and can be used as attractive hedges.
If ticks remain a concern, there are plenty of other plants that repel pests from your garden naturally including marigolds, rosemary, and mint and native perennials like bee balm and columbine. Your local cooperative extension office is a great resource for finding indigenous plants that will provide the landscape elements you desire without the tick-harboring qualities of non-natives like Japanese barberry.