What Is Hydrozoning, And Why Should You Incorporate It Into Your Garden?

Most gardeners know how important it is to pay attention to sun and shade requirements when choosing the best spot in the yard for plants. But if you want to conserve water while still enjoying the benefit of healthy lawns and gardens, there's another practice to consider. Hydrozoning takes landscape planning a step further by grouping plants with similar water requirements. While this strategy is sometimes overlooked, it can be one of the easiest ways to reduce water use in landscaping.

Across the United States, communities are struggling with water shortages. Even if you live in an area with an abundant water supply, you may be taking steps to lower your monthly bill. Whether you're considering clever alternatives to grass, using drought-tolerant plants, or creating water-free areas in your backyard, hydrozoning is an effective landscaping design strategy that brings it all together.

While hydrozoning is primarily about placing plants with similar water needs together, it's also about paying attention to factors like sunlight and soil. Sandy soils require more frequent watering, while certain parts of your yard, such as near downspouts or areas where driveway runoff collects, may require less. The grass lawn on the shady side of your house needs less water than the patch of grass in your sunny front yard, and keeping these areas in separate zones allows you to manage your water usage while still having the best-looking lawn in the neighborhood.