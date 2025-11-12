How To Easily Remove Rust From Your Metal Birdbath

If you have a metal birdbath, there is a good chance it will rust over time, particularly those made from cast iron or steel. The rusty surface will eventually corrode and it can even taint the water in the bath. Although the water may take on a reddish color, you don't have to worry about it poisoning your birds. Ingesting small amounts of rusted metal shouldn't harm them, but there is a risk of harmful bacteria making a home in the rust, so you want to deal with it as soon as you're able. Removing and then preventing rust in your birdbath both improves its aesthetics and makes the water inside more appealing to birds. Fortunately, it's usually a pretty simple fix.

Before you get started on cleaning the rust off your birdbath, you are going to need some supplies. You'll need a wire brush, sandpaper, and baking soda. This can be a labor-intensive process because it involves heavy scrubbing, but once your birdbath is cleaned and sealed, it shouldn't rust again for several years. The whole process is something you can do in an afternoon, if you're willing to expend the elbow grease.

If you decide against scrubbing the rust off, you might be in the market for a different type of bath. Just know that no birdbath is perfect. While metal baths rust, concrete baths can crack from ice. That's why it's important to research the best type of birdbath for your yard. Depending on the size of your yard, the amount of sun exposure, and what your winters are like can go a long way to determining the most appropriate style and materials for your birdbath. If the process of de-rusting your birdbath isn't too daunting, there are just a few steps you need to follow.