How To Easily Remove Rust From Your Metal Birdbath
If you have a metal birdbath, there is a good chance it will rust over time, particularly those made from cast iron or steel. The rusty surface will eventually corrode and it can even taint the water in the bath. Although the water may take on a reddish color, you don't have to worry about it poisoning your birds. Ingesting small amounts of rusted metal shouldn't harm them, but there is a risk of harmful bacteria making a home in the rust, so you want to deal with it as soon as you're able. Removing and then preventing rust in your birdbath both improves its aesthetics and makes the water inside more appealing to birds. Fortunately, it's usually a pretty simple fix.
Before you get started on cleaning the rust off your birdbath, you are going to need some supplies. You'll need a wire brush, sandpaper, and baking soda. This can be a labor-intensive process because it involves heavy scrubbing, but once your birdbath is cleaned and sealed, it shouldn't rust again for several years. The whole process is something you can do in an afternoon, if you're willing to expend the elbow grease.
If you decide against scrubbing the rust off, you might be in the market for a different type of bath. Just know that no birdbath is perfect. While metal baths rust, concrete baths can crack from ice. That's why it's important to research the best type of birdbath for your yard. Depending on the size of your yard, the amount of sun exposure, and what your winters are like can go a long way to determining the most appropriate style and materials for your birdbath. If the process of de-rusting your birdbath isn't too daunting, there are just a few steps you need to follow.
Prime your birdbath with a baking soda paste to remove rust easily
You can create an all-natural paste to dissolve and soften the iron with ingredients from your kitchen. Mix equal parts water and baking soda and cover your birdbath with the thick paste. Let it sit for several hours or overnight. Then, take a wire brush or steel wool and scrub off as much rust as possible. A fine-grit aluminum oxide sandpaper will help bring a sheen to iron. Wash the birdbath thoroughly to remove any remaining baking soda, loose rust, or sandpaper grit. You may have to repeat these steps, depending on how rusty your bath is.
There are other natural methods for cleaning your metal birdbath. For example, try soaking your birdbath in vinegar to remove rust. The first step is to remove the birdbath's basin from its pedestal and submerge each in vinegar for several days. The mixture can be all white vinegar or equal parts water and vinegar. You can also add baking soda to the mixture to knock rust off faster. A paste of lemon juice and salt can also be similarly effective, with the salt providing additional grit for scrubbing.
While cleaning and drying may be enough to keep your birdbath rust-free for some time, many people prefer to seal them for added protection. You can seal with outdoor-rated metal sealant or paint, or consider an all-natural option like tung oil. Allow it to cure and dry for several days before setting the bath out again. Make sure not to use petroleum products on your birdbath, as it can pass into the water and harm a birds' digestive system. If you use tung oil, it may be best to use it on the outside only, not the basin, because oil can destroy a bird's feather's natural waterproofing.