Sow The Seeds Of This Gorgeous Flower During Fall For A Lush Spring Garden

When it comes to planting flowers late in the year, the first item on your to-do list is likely planting spring-blooming bulbs in fall. It's a great way to get early spring flowers, but if you're only planting bulbs, you might be skipping over a gorgeous and unique flower. Nigella (Nigella damascena), also known as love-in-a-mist for its wispy leaves, is an easy-to-grow annual in the ranunculaceae family alongside buttercup. It thrives in USDA Hardiness zones 2 through 11 and is known for its beautiful blue, purple, or white flowers. This, coupled with its thin, feathery foliage, makes this flower an excellent addition to most gardens.

While gardeners typically sow nigella seeds in spring, you can actually plant them in fall for earlier spring flowers! This is best done in places with more mild winter weather. If you live in an area with harsher winters, you can still plant your nigella in the autumn using a greenhouse or an area protected from the elements . Nigella does well in containers, but doesn't always transplant well, so you may need to keep it in the pot. If you don't have a warm winters space, consider making this budget-friendly DIY greenhouse for your nigella to grow in.

Nigella flowers tend to be short-lived, so successive planting can keep your garden colorful all year long. Do this by planting a group of seeds every few weeks throughout late summer and early to mid fall. The method ensures that by the time the first flowers start to fade, there are other flowers ready to bloom!