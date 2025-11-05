How To Safely Prune Lavender In November (If You Didn't Get To It Earlier)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lavender (Lavandula spp.) is a popular plant in lawns and gardens throughout much of the U.S. A colorful plant that adds depth to yards and attracts butterflies and other pollinators, lavender is also renowned for its pest-repelling properties. It's often used to help keep pesky insects such as mosquitoes away from patios and other outdoor living spaces. While lavender is often thought of as a fuss-free plant that is ideal for beginners, it does require a bit of maintenance. Among the routine tasks which need to be performed is pruning. While this is ideally done earlier in the year, you can safely prune lavender in November if you didn't get to it earlier.

While pruning during spring (post-frost) can be done to shape the plant, remove dead portions, and/or prevent a second flush, or blooming, it is the summer pruning which is most critical. It is at this time that most of the shaping, trimming, and removal of woody growth takes place. If you performed a thorough pruning after your plants bloomed in the summer, you typically don't have to do it again in autumn. This holds generally true for English, French, and Spanish species of lavender. However, if for whatever reason you haven't gotten around to it, it is a good idea to prune before winter to help breakage and damage from snow, ice, and wind. Although this pruning can wait until November, it should be completed a month or so before the first frost if possible. This fall clean-up is especially important for English lavender (Lavendula angustifolia) which is a cold-hardy, overwintering variety (down to zone 5), so it'll be the more prominent option in the northern parts of the U.S.