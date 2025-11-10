How To Choose Between WPC And Plastic Lumber For Your Backyard Fence

Building a new fence takes a bit of planning. You have to choose the design you want and that works best for your yard. That process also includes picking the right material. While it may seem like choosing a fence is just about picking your favorite wood, there are plenty of other options available. Two popular alternatives are WPC and plastic lumber.

Before deciding which is best for your needs, it helps to understand the differences between the two. There is a bit of a stigma surrounding plastic fences, which may lead you to favor WPC, but the real differences and benefits of both might change your mind. To start with, WPC stands for Wood-Plastic Composite, and is a blend of wood, plastic, and a few additives, though it's typically made mostly of wood. Plastic lumber, by contrast, is made entirely from solid plastic, and there are various kinds out there. The most common types include PVC (polyvinyl chloride), HDPE (high-density polyethylene), ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), and PP (polypropylene).

As for which material to choose, that ultimately depends on your needs. The choice depends on your personal preferences and what you want from your fence. Whatever you choose, it's important to feel confident in your decision. Building a wooden privacy fence in your backyard typically costs quite a bit of money, usually at least $2,500, so it's important to have materials that fit your needs.