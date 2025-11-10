Attract More Robins To Your Yard With A Clever Feeding Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Food, water, and shelter make quite a reliable trifecta for bringing songbirds to your yard and garden. Planting fruit-bearing shrubs such as black raspberry bushes can attract a variety of songbirds, including the ever-popular American robin. However, these plants only offer berries in the summer. If you want to attract robins at other times of year, you'll need to serve some of their other favorite foods. In addition to learning what your local robins prefer, make sure to present their snacks in the way they find most appealing: scattered on the ground.

Robins view your lawn as a big platter, and they're not worried about dirt, bugs, or worms. In fact, several types of worms are delicacies for these songbirds. Once they've finished pulling earthworms from your garden, they'll be delighted to find mealworms placed in a ground-based tray or even dispersed on your patio. Mealworms are especially important for robins that are raising babies since additional protein is required for this task. You can also tuck mealworms and other robin-friendly foods among rocks and tree roots. These talented foragers will not only find them but also appreciate the element of surprise. This strategy works with other foods robins love as well, from berries to bits of suet.