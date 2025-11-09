The Highly-Destructive Plant To Look Out For In Your Garden (And How To Get Rid Of It)

Mustard greens are one of the best plants to grow in a greenhouse, but there's one type of mustard you won't want to see in your garden. Garlic mustard (Alliaria petiolata) is an unassuming herb, with green foliage and small white flowers. The leaves smell like garlic, which is how the plant got its name. Garlic mustard is native to Eurasia, but it is currently found across most of the U.S. It can often be found along roadsides, as well as throughout fields and forests.

The danger with this invasive plant comes from how quickly it spreads, and how effective it is at outcompeting native plants. It spreads primarily through tiny seeds that can survive in the soil for up to 10 years before sprouting. Each plant can produce thousands of seeds, so it's easy to see how this plant is able to spread so effectively! Seedlings are small and easy to miss, but they grow into larger rosettes of leaves. Garlic mustard sprouts before other plants in spring, allowing it to establish itself more quickly, and its leaves cast shade over other plants, making it harder for them to thrive.

If you spot invasive garlic mustard on your own property, you can take immediate action to get rid of it. On public land, laws about removing plants can vary, so do your research before trying to remove it. If you see an invasive species in a national park you'll need to alert park rangers and let them handle it.